Seeds Here Now Announces the June Jubilee Sale
20% Off Ethos Genetics and Apple-Flavored Strains, Plus Weekly SalesTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeds Here Now, a leading online seed bank, is excited to announce their June Jubilee Sale. This month-long event will feature discounts on some of the most popular and sought-after seeds in the industry. Customers can enjoy 20% off all Ethos Genetics seeds and 20% off all apple-flavored strains, as well as weekly sales throughout the month of June.
The June Jubilee Sale is a great opportunity for both new and experienced growers to stock up on high-quality seeds at discounted prices. Ethos Genetics is known for their exceptional genetics and has gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts. With 20% off all Ethos Genetics seeds, customers can try out new strains or stock up on their favorites without breaking the bank.
In addition to the Ethos Genetics sale, Seeds Here Now is also offering 20% off all apple-flavored strains. These strains not only offer unique and delicious flavors, but also provide a well-balanced high that is perfect for both recreational and medicinal use. With a variety of apple-flavored strains to choose from, customers can find the perfect one to add to their collection.
But the discounts don't stop there. Seeds Here Now will also be offering weekly sales throughout the month of June, giving customers even more opportunities to save on their favorite seeds. With a wide selection of strains from top breeders, Seeds Here Now is the go-to destination for all cannabis seed needs.
Don't miss out on the June Jubilee Sale at Seeds Here Now. With 20% off Ethos Genetics and apple-flavored strains, plus weekly sales, this is the perfect time to stock up on high-quality seeds. Visit SeedsHereNow.com to take advantage of these amazing deals and elevate your cannabis-growing experience.
Media Contact
Seeds Here Now
+1 844-697-3337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram