Sacramento Native Marks A Judicial First

Sacramento native Dena M. Coggins was confirmed May 22 by the U.S. Senate as a U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of California, the federal court that covers Sacramento. Coggins will be the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge in the California Eastern District and one of the few Black federal judges in the country.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.