Sacramento Native Marks A Judicial First

Sacramento native Dena M. Coggins was confirmed May 22 by the U.S. Senate as a U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of California, the federal court that covers Sacramento. Coggins will be the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge in the California Eastern District and one of the few Black federal judges in the country.

