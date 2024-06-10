Kleinschmidt Associates Recognized as a Top Employer in AEC Industry
Zweig Group Honors Firm with 2024 Best Firms To Work For Award
At Kleinschmidt, our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to creating an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally.”PITTSFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zweig Group, leading research, publishing, and advisory services consultant in the AEC industry, has recognized Kleinschmidt Associates as a winner of the 2024 Best Firms to Work For Award.
— Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources at Kleinschmidt Associates.
The Zweig Group’s Best Firms To Work For celebrates firms that excel in creating an exceptional employee experience. These firms invest in their workforce, ensuring their employees feel valued, empowered to make a difference, and understand how their contributions align with the overall mission and success of the organization.
"At Kleinschmidt, our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to creating an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally," said Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources at Kleinschmidt Associates. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we are honored to be among the top firms in the industry."
According to Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens, the Best Firms To Work For Award goes beyond simple recognition. "More than just an awards program, the Best Firms To Work For Award offers a robust, industry-specific benchmarking platform that reveals what the employee experience looks like in today's top AEC firms," he said. "This ranking, along with the data it provides, empowers firms to develop strategies and initiatives that enhance their investment in their people. Given the continued unprecedented challenges in the AEC labor market, the 2024 winners have truly achieved something remarkable and have much to celebrate."
Winners will be honored at the Zweig Group’s 2024 ElevateAEC Conference in Tampa Bay, Florida, September 18-19.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
About Zweig Group:
Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
8036046716 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn