Soutron Global to Exhibit the Latest Release of their Law Library Software at the CALL/ACBD and AALL Conferences
Leveraging decades of law library automation experience, Soutron is designed to be easy to manage, facilitating the creation of fields and record templates for both digital and physical assets.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces their upcoming attendance at both the Canadian Association of Law Libraries (CALL/ACBD) and the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) conferences.
— Graham Partridge, VP Research and Development
The CALL/ACBD conference is taking place at the Sheraton Montreal Hotel in Montreal, Canada, from June 25th to June 28, 2024, and Soutron Global can be found at booth #17. “We are excited to have this opportunity to meet with our many Canadian Law Library clients, and to have the opportunity to demonstrate the latest in legal library automation to prospective law library clients,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global.
The AALL conference is taking place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago, IL from July 20 to July 28, 2024. “AALL is the leading association in North America that keeps law librarians, legal knowledge managers, and other legal information professionals up to date with the latest legal library advancements, and we are proud to continue our support for the organization,” continues Saadat. “Clients and prospective clients should stop by our booth #528 to see the latest we have to offer in legal library automation.”
Soutron will be demonstrating the very latest release and updates to their Legal Library Management software, Soutron LMS. The latest release features modernized user interfaces that improve usability to provide an enhanced user experience, streamlined workflows, and so much more.
Soutron’s Legal Library Automation solution is purposefully designed for managing information assets (physical or digital) in a law firm. A single database instance secures all data and transactions in an integrated, high-performance solution designed for law libraries of all sizes, and features the following benefits:
• Fast accurate cataloguing of multi-volume sets, journals, articles, precedents, loose-leaf
• Flexible set up and control for single office or multiple locations, offices, practice areas, libraries
• Multi-lingual to reflect needs across countries and continents
• Financial controls for budgeting with automated Fund Accounting and Cost Control (Multi-Currency)
• Self-Issue using barcodes or RFID simplifies loans transactions
• Lawyers can access content via customized mobile responsive Search Portal(s) and My Account
“The key to Soutron’s flexibility is our database. Leveraging decades of experience along with thoughtful input from law librarians, it is designed to be easy to manage, facilitating the creation of fields and record templates for both digital and physical assets,” states former legal librarian, Graham Partridge, the Vice President of Research and Development at Soutron Global. “Migration to Soutron is a proven, straightforward process where Soutron staff take the lead and the responsibility for data migration as well as configuring the system to meet all your needs.”
Tony Saadat
Soutron Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube