1940’s Vintage Train Station Built Inside Couture Bridal Boutique

Ava Laurénne Train Station

Ava Laurénne Bride celebrates love stories and Greenville’s history inside their South Carolina location

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA , USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Laurénne Bride debuted their newly completed 1940’s style train station experience inside their couture bridal boutique in Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville, a significant hub during the peak of the railroad era in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, served as a key connection point for both passengers and freight.

The presence of major railroads, such as the Southern Railway, helped spur Greenville's growth, transforming it from a small town into a bustling city. The echoes of this vibrant rail history can still be felt today, making the 1940’s train station theme at Ava Laurénne Bride's boutique a nostalgic tribute to a bygone era that shaped the city's development.

This iconic period was not only significant in Greenville's development but also an iconic era in style and love, known for its elegance and timeless romance. The vintage love story that the 1940s represents is beautifully captured at Union Station, offering brides a uniquely enchanting experience that celebrates the grandeur and opulence of a historic time.

“We believe that a bride finding her perfect wedding gown is a precious moment and one that is deserving of a once-in-a-lifetime experience that exceeds her wildest imagination. Creating magic for brides is at the heart of everything we do at Ava Laurénne Bride and the decision to build Union Station inside our 6,000 square ft boutique was driven by our dream of creating the most unforgettable experience for brides that rivals Disney!” said Wendy Rivera, Owner, Ava Laurénne Bride.

The official unveiling of what Ava Laurénne Bride is appropriately calling “Union Station” was celebrated with an exclusive and private party for all brides who have already found their perfect gown at Ava Laurénne.

“Every detail of Union Station is incredibly intentional. We aimed to create a beautiful, movie-like setting in which our brides could write their own stories. Every corner of the space from the candy shop, to the post office, to the luxuriously recreated train dining car was designed and decorated with grandeur, opulence, and romance in mind. With authentic historical touches like the bench from an actual 1940’s train station and the vintage 1920’s era gold-detailed cash register, Union Station represents Ava Laurénne’s belief that no celebration is too much for this time in a bride’s life.” said Wendy Mercer, Brand Experience Designer, Ava Laurénne Bride

In 2012 Wendy and Gabe Rivera introduced Virginia to Ava Laurénne Bride, a luxury bridal boutique that was built with the belief that bridal gown shopping is about love, relationships, and celebration not designer labels, budgets, and transactions. This philosophy has continued into their recently opened Greenville boutique and between the two shops they have helped over 20,000 brides find their dream gown and facilitate incredible life moments.

Learn more about the Ava Laurénne Bride experience, their parties, and how they break the fashion mold by visiting one of their two locations in Greenville South Carolina and Fredericksburg, Virginia. https://www.avalaurennebride.com/who-we-are