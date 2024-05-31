Swifties Race for Cancer Research

Ava Laurènne bride and swifty 5k supporter

Brides, Runners, & Swifties Come Together For 5K Event Benefiting Pancreatic Cancer Research

FREDERICKSBURG , VIRGINIA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Laurénne Bride hosted an inaugural 5k event, In My Ava Laurenne Bride Era: The Swiftest 5K, attracting Swifites from around the country to shake it off and raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer research.

Mayor Kerry Devine of Fredericksburg Virginia joined the event and celebrated the power of community, “This event is a testament to the strength and spirit of our community, coming together to support an important cause. Ava Laurénne Bride believes in the power of love, relationships, and community – values that resonate deeply with all of us. Events like this one highlight the best of what Fredericksburg has to offer – a place where people care for one another and work together to create a better future.” She continues, “Thank you, Ava Laurénne Bride, for your unwavering commitment to our community. And thank you to all the participants for your support and enthusiasm!”

Over-the-top visuals, surprises, and celebration are all staples to the Ava Laurénne Bride brand. This 5k event garnered visual show stoppers and surprises including a smoke purple haze send off, eras-tour inspired photo ops, a custom art station and a dance party. Additionally, Ava Laurénne Bride Owner Wendy Rivera selected one lucky bride at random to receive a complimentary Ava Laurénne Bride shopping experience and wedding gown up to $4,000.

“At Ava Laurénne Bride, we believe in celebrating the entire journey of your life! We believe that every person runs their own individual race, but that race is so much more fun and fulfilling when surrounded by friends, family, and community. My vision for this 5K was for our runners to be able to enjoy the beauty of the day, take in the scenery, laugh a lot, and feel a strong sense of accomplishment as they crossed the finish line. The impact of this race went beyond the physical steps, together we reaffirmed what love and community can do in this world.” says Ava Laurénne Bride Owner Wendy Rivera.

Creating moments that will last a lifetime for brides and their families is the primary objective at Ava Laurénne Bride. Both their Fredericksburg and Greenville locations are beautifully restored and refurbished spaces that break the traditional retail environment mold and are filled with history, character, and romance. Learn more about Ava Laurénne Bride, their locations, and celebrations by visiting - https://www.avalaurennebride.com/