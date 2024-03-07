Ava Laurénne Bride Hosts Exclusive Fashion Show & Wine Tasting Event

Justin Warshaw, CEO and Creative Director of Justin Alexander Celebrates his Newest Collection, "The Art of Waiting".

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating partnership, love, brides, and beauty, Ava Laurénne Bride hosted an exclusive Justin Alexander fashion show with some of the first looks at his newest collection, The Art of Waiting.

“The Art of Waiting” collection draws inspiration from the beauty of waiting for life’s most cherished gifts. The gowns featured were the perfect blend of timeless elegance and romance with 3-D florals, tactile jacquards, modern necklines, blossoming silhouettes, and sparkles.

Wendy Rivera, Owner of Ava Laurénne Bride quoted, “Putting together live events is one of the most exciting elements of what we get to do at Ava Laurénne Bride, and last night we presented a live event that was the first of its kind for us. We have carried gowns by Justin Alexander since we first opened in 2012 and we are so excited to collaborate with them to produce a live event via social media called, The Art of Waiting, featuring a beautiful fashion show with our own live studio audience, who took part in an exclusive wine and cake tasting with our lovely guest hostess and sommelier, Carolyn Covington. It was a completely unique event that allowed us to open the doors of Ava Laurénne to the world in a whole new way, and we cannot wait for the opportunity to do this kind of show again."

Celebrations and parties for their brides to enjoy are staples for the Ava Laurénne Bride brand with each event including gorgeous themes, breathtaking florals, and special surprises.

Justin Warshaw, CEO and Creative Director of Justin Alexander quoted, "I always love visiting our partner Ava Laurénne for their out-of-the-box thinking and spectacular events! The Art of Waiting evening was an incredible personification of the latest Justin Alexander Signature collection sharing the same name. It was my first Virginia wine tasting experience, and I learned so much from the host Carolyn Covington. I definitely have some new favorites. Wendy [Rivera] and team do such a great job of highlighting our gowns! I am looking forward to a continued partnership with the Ava Laurénne team.”

About Ava Laurénne

Ava Laurénne Bride, founded in 2012 by Gabe and Wendy Rivera, disrupts the bridal industry by prioritizing the celebration of the bride and creating a truly once in a lifetime experience. With locations in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina, each boutique offers impeccably designed and decorated spaces that create an unparalleled bridal experience filled with magic and lasting memories!

For more information on Ava Laurénne Bride visit Avalaurennebride.com