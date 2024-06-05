Phrase Advances Hyperautomation with Next Wave of AI-Powered Localization Enhancements
New releases deliver business value with AI-enhanced language quality, a new GenAI-MT translation engine, Automated Asset Curation, and Phrase Portal upgrades
Our path toward a hyperautomated future for localization continues as we release another set of value-adding capabilities.”BOSTON, MASS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Phrase, a world leader in translation technology, unveiled the next wave of AI-powered enhancements to its industry-leading localization platform.
— Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase
The latest releases include the full availability of AI-enhanced automated language quality assessments that enable vastly improved efficiency. Also featured is a new cutting edge translation engine fusing GenAI with Machine Translation (MT) and an automated language asset curation capability. Additionally there are major enhancements to Phrase Portal that enable enterprise-wide access and the leverage of language assets. These updates build on the March 2024 launch of AI capabilities, and continue the Phrase journey toward delivering demonstrable value through hyperautomation.
"Our path toward a hyperautomated future for localization continues as we release another set of value-adding capabilities,” said Phrase CEO, Georg Ell. “The new era of AI presents a significant opportunity for organizations to achieve much more, much better and for much less. This can be accomplished by appropriately replacing or enhancing existing methods and building on the powerful Phrase Localization Platform to deliver faster and more scalable alternatives.”
In this release, Phrase makes the AI-enhanced Auto LQA fully commercially available to Phrase customers. Auto LQA streamlines the Language Quality Assessment (LQA) process by harnessing generative AI and its other quality technologies to provide an in-depth automated assessment of the quality of localized content. Initial results from the Early Adopter Programme have validated a range of use cases, working alongside the linguists, that deliver up to 80% savings in time and cost vs. traditional human intensive processes.
Phrase also releases Phrase Next GenMT, a completely new machine translation solution that combines the power of OpenAI’s latest GPT model GPT-4o—and all future models—with Phrase NextMT technology. Available as a new MT Engine in Phrase Language AI’s autoselect capability, it delivers exceptional translation quality and can also leverage glossaries and supports tag handling for enhanced accuracy and consistency. With soon to be released features such as few-shot prompting, style adaptation and document-level translation Phrase Next GenMT is paving the way for future Gen AI innovations.
Additionally Phrase Portal is now SSO-enabled, allowing for simple enterprise-wide roll out and potentially saving organizations hundreds of thousands in shadow localization spend.
This secure self-service solution provides teams outside the localization department with direct access to Phrase Language AI’s highly valuable machine translation and AI capabilities (including Phrase Next GenMT), without increasing the workload on localization teams. Users can also now easily create customized portals to meet specific departmental needs, such as marketing or legal. It also provides direct access to the unified translation memory, allowing organizations to access enterprise-quality language assets efficiently, ensuring consistent translation quality across the organization, while saving time and money.
Phrase’s new Automated Asset Curation capability automates the cleaning and curation of language assets, including translation memories (TMs), and soon term bases (TBs), and glossaries, dramatically reducing the manual labor costs typically incurred in maintaining these resources. For many enterprises, these costs can reach six figures annually. With potential estimated cost savings of up to 85% and time-savings of 96%, Automated Asset Curation offers substantial improvements in both cost efficiency and quality. It ensures that translation memories remain precise and high-quality, providing an excellent foundation for training custom machine translation models.
“Our goal is to provide our customers with the core technology elements and innovation that allows them to vastly scale their localization programmes,” comments Ell. “With these releases we’re helping organizations localize much larger content volumes at a fraction of the cost through highly automated workflows and the latest AI has to offer. All while ensuring exceptional translation quality. This is especially important right now as leaders look for greater efficiency and business value, while expecting more from their teams,” concludes Ell.
In addition to these launch highlights, this release features a variety of enhancements and new integrations across the Phrase Localization Platform, including; Zendesk Support integration, Phrase Analytics in Strings, new language pairs in Phrase NextMT and more.
For more information about these releases and Phrase’s localization technology, please visit phrase.com.
About Phrase
Phrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.
The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management, to software localization, best in class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.
That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com
