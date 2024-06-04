Drilling work may cause traffic impacts in Hoback Canyon

Jackson, Wyo. Jorgensen Associates, Inc., will be performing some geotechnical drilling work alongside US 191, Hoback Canyon, beginning the week of June 10th. The work will take place between mileposts 158 to 162 (east of Hoback Junction to Stinking Springs).

The work will involve drilling geotechnical boreholes along the road shoulder. Crews will be working away from the road where access allows, but the mobilization of equipment and some of the drilling operations will require a single lane closure controlled by flaggers. Drivers are advised to expect up to 20 minute delays during daytime hours. Traffic impacts will vary each day.

Crews hope to conclude the work by June 14th, but any unforeseen delays or weather impacts could push the work into next week.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. The subsurface investigations are being conducted for a proposed wildlife crossing.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers men