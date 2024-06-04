THE EXHIBIT - AWARD-WINNING SHORT FILM ILLUMINATING THE STRUGGLE OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE STREAMING FREE AT FILM SHORTAGE
~June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month~
‘The Exhibit’ aims to open conversations and raise awareness about the realities of those all around us living with this terrible disease.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Exhibit’, a poignant story of an artist and his unwavering love for his family while battling Alzheimer’s disease is now streaming on Film Shortage, the home of the most short films online, and the Film Shortage YouTube channel.
— Kevin Sizemore, lead actor 'The Exhibit'
Written by Ty DeMartino and directed by Landon Popadic and Caleb Zook, ‘The Exhibit’ was conceptualized and created in partnership with the American Brain Foundation.
The Exhibit’ also highlights the resilience of the many family members affected and the enduring power of familial love. There are currently 6.5 Americans living with Alzheimer’s and over 1 in 5 individuals battling some form of mental illness.
“We took our time with the script and consulted with healthcare professionals because we wanted to get the story and tone correct,” said screenwriter Ty DeMartino. “We all have loved ones or friends who have dealt with this issue. It was important to the team to show this story from the perspective of the patient and reassure them and their loved ones that they are not alone.”
Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia affect over 55 million people worldwide, yet misconceptions and stigma surrounding this and other forms of mental illnesses persist.
Star Kevin Sizemore said “It was an honor to be a part of this movie. ‘The Exhibit’ aims to open conversations and raise awareness about the realities of those all around us living with this terrible disease.”
‘The Exhibit’ recently won Best Drama Short at the IndieX Film Festival. ‘The Exhibit’ is available to view here: https://youtu.be/ilRFTG-ZkUM?si=mn3oivSNP1KILBcE
‘The Exhibit’ stars Kevin Sizemore (NCIS, Mine 9, Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462) and Kate Orsini (Hunters, S.W.A.T, The Mysterious Benedict Society) and features Tori Danner, Chloe Lysenko, and Alexa Marie Anderson. It is produced by Anastasia Burnett, William Doepp, Landon Popadic, and Caleb Zook.
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
The Exhibit available to view here