Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Name Stacy Hughes Partner

Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. Name Stacy Hughes PartnerVOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned legal advocate for survivors’ and victims’ rights, Stacy Hughes is appointed partner. Hughes vast legal expertise include personal injury and sexual abuse civil litigation, with a sharp focus on cases involving childhood sexual trauma. She has extensive trial experience and has successfully litigated thousands of cases throughout her legal career.
“Stacy is a tenacious litigator with an unrelenting passion to advocate on behalf of child sexual abuse survivors. She is meticulous in her application of the law and insightful in her strategic approach,” says Baldante & Rubenstein partner and shareholder John Baldante. “Within a short period of time, it was apparent to us that Stacy was an important and valuable leader in our practice. It is a privilege to recognize her as a partner in our law firm.”
“I am honored to be elevated to Partner at Baldante & Rubenstein,” says Stacy Hughes. “I am thankful for the opportunity to continue my growth and progress in the legal field. I look forward to my continued representation and advocacy on behalf of child sexual abuse survivors. I am excited to continue and contribute to the continued progress and growth of the Firm.”
Prior to Joining Baldante & Rubenstein, Stacy was a supervising attorney for The City of Philadelphia’s Law Department. She has prior experience as the managing attorney for a prominent plaintiff’s personal injury firm in their Pittsburgh Office. Stacy previously spent nine and half years as an Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in the Trial Division of the District Attorney’s Office. During her time at the District Attorney’s office, she was awarded the Justice Advocate Recognition Award and the Community Safety & Public Dedication Award. Both awards were presented by victim advocate groups in acknowledgment of Stacy’s service and dedication to the citizens of Philadelphia.
“Stacy has established herself as a leader in the coordinated sex abuse and physical abuse litigation that our firm is extensively involved in on behalf of survivors,” says Baldante & Rubenstein partner and shareholder Martin Rubenstein. “She has earned the respect and appreciation of the other plaintiff firms working with us as liaison counsel as well as from defense counsel and the court. We are very excited that she has joined us. Her partnership status reflects our recognition of her talents and work ethic.”
Stacy’s Admissions include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, United States District Court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania, United States District Court for Western District of Pennsylvania, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Stacy is a member of American Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association, the National Crime Victim Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, and the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Assoc
About Baldante & Rubenstein
The law firm of Baldante & Rubenstein, P.C. has earned a national reputation for its handling of complex cases over the course of decades. Certified to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, our attorneys have achieved an assortment of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in all aspects of personal injury litigation. Our attorneys share a common philosophy that combines both tenacity and compassion: aggressive enough to be unwavering in the face of obstacles yet tempered by the realization that behind every legal concept and principle lies a person courageously fighting adversity with grace and fortitude. Although Baldante & Rubenstein can boast of multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements, many of which are the largest such awards ever achieved in their respective disciplines or venues, our attorneys are most proud of the opportunity they’ve had to help clients weather tremendous hardships. It is our privilege to make certain that people in need can continue their lives with dignity, unencumbered by financial distress. We’ve had the good fortune to be associated with clients who have displayed remarkable eloquence under catastrophic circumstances. The positive imprint we can make on their lives is a source of motivation and the cornerstone upon which our success is based.
