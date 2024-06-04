Sustainable Construction Entrepreneur Wins Free Website from Get Online NOLA
New Orleans, LA-based website design company awards grant to climate-focused materials innovator, Gro Enterprises.
Building eco-friendly websites is one of our company’s priorities, so seeing Joel’s passion for creating sustainable and healthier homes in New Orleans resonates with our values.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, announced today that the 2024 Get Online NOLA Grant recipient is Gro Enterprises. Gro Enterprises, a sustainable construction materials company, will receive a free website to help scale its growing operation.
— Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLA
Gro Enterprises was founded by Joel Holton in 2022. A veteran of environmental services and construction restoration industries, Joel recognized the need to create climate-conscious building materials to replace the hazardous supplies widely used in the construction industry. Gro Enterprises manufactures high-performance plant-based building materials that make homes and commercial buildings safer for both the inhabitants and the workers involved in building new construction. Their initial goal is to help create more sustainable housing units in low-to-moderate-income communities around New Orleans. Holton's commitment to sustainable innovation is inspiring for the entire New Orleans community and the broader construction industry.
Holton says, “Winning this grant is a huge benefit to Gro Enterprises. Get Online NOLA will be making our very first website which we know will help introduce our message and products to a wider audience. I’m excited for the future growth of my business and sustainable housing in Louisiana.”
Gro Enterprises is the third winner of the annual grant awarded by Get Online NOLA. The web design and marketing firm was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to support the businesses that make our city unique. Get Online NOLA recognizes the need to help new businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs advance in the increasingly competitive digital world. In that spirit, the agency launched the annual Get Online NOLA grant in 2022.
Founder of Get Online NOLA, Wendy Dolan says, “We are so excited to award a new website to Gro Enterprises! Building eco-friendly websites is one of our company’s priorities, so seeing Joel’s passion for creating sustainable and healthier homes in New Orleans resonates with our values. Our team couldn’t be more excited to help Gro Enterprises shine online.”
Due to a large volume of exceptional nominees, Get Online NOLA has expanded its grant this year to include a runner-up! New Voices New Orleans, is a music and cultural education program that works with kids to empower creativity and self-expression and help them find their voice. New Voices New Orleans has been awarded a marketing strategy and audit valued at $750!
Honorable mentions go to Funk Baby LLC, and the FundHer Initiative. Funk Baby is a New Orleans cultural events promotion company with the goal of building connections within the New Orleans arts and music communities. FundHer Initiative works to support woman-owned businesses through community building and consumer engagement.
Allison Schmidt
Get Online NOLA
+1 504-482-1096
email us here