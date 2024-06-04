North Carolina Emergency Management Announces Grant Recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund
North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has announced the first round of grant recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund (DRMF).
The DRMF was authorized by the 2023 Appropriations Act (S.L. 2023-134, § 5.6(f)), providing $30 million in funding availability to support the development of more resilient communities across North Carolina.
State agencies, units of local government, non-profit organizations, and public authorities, as defined in N.C.G.S. 159-7 were eligible to apply for this opportunity. The eligible categories of work authorized for this grant include:
- Flood mitigation efforts to stabilize the area and reduce future damages.
- Ensuring transportation resilience against natural disasters.
- Pre-development assistance to provide small and underserved communities with technical assistance to identify and design shovel-ready projects related to disaster relief and flood mitigation.
- Financial assistance with local cost share to draw down federal funds on approved federal mitigation grants.
“I would like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to submit well thought out and actionable projects that will reduce North Carolina’s vulnerability to natural disasters” said NCEM Director Will Ray. “It takes all members of a community to come together to find solutions to the disasters that threaten our state.”
Grant Recipients:
|
Applicant
|
Project Name
|
Award
|Fayetteville
|Lyon & Ivy Culvert Replacement
|
$ 3,500,000
|Kinston
|Bill Fay Park Flood Benching
|
$ 3,000,000
|Greenville
|St. Andrews Drive
|
$ 2,000,000
|Yanceyville
|Water Supply Dam Removal
|
$ 1,639,022
|Whiteville
|Mollie's Branch Stream Restoration & Infrastructure Improvement
|
$ 1,320,000
|North Topsail Beach
|Stormwater Infiltration
|
$ 1,261,607
|Hillsborough
|River Pumping Station Relocation
|
$ 1,069,275
|Duck
|Living Shoreline-NC12 Resiliency
|
$ 1,000,000
|Gastonia
|Duharts Creek Infrastructure Protection & Stream Resto.
|
$ 1,000,000
|Leland
|Old Fayetteville Culvert Replacement
|
$ 1,000,000
|Hickory
|Wastewater Treatment Facility Hardening & Stream Restoration
|
$ 901,609
|Elizabeth City
|Flora St. Stormwater Improv.
|
$ 820,000
|Dare County
|Old Lighthouse Road Stormwater Improvement
|
$ 770,000
|Hickory
|Snow Creek Pump Station
|
$ 736,523
|Lumberton
|Lumberton Loop
|
$ 600,000
|Surf City
|Roadside Stormwater
|
$ 565,200
|Dare County - Friso Volunteer FD
|Fire Station Resilient Design
|
$ 425,000
|Vandemere
|Shell Castle Lane Improvement
|
$ 400,000
|EBCI
|Expansion of Flood warning Siren System
|
$ 300,000
|Pine Knoll Shores
|East End Stormwater, phase 3
|
$ 270,500
|River Bend
|Stormwater System Assessment
|
$ 225,000
|Boone
|Casey Lane Bridge Replacement Planning
|
$ 200,000
|Pittsboro
|Oakwood Drive Flooding
|
$ 200,000
|Clay County
|Town Creek Erosion Stabilization
|
$ 174,420
|Magnolia
|Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical Relocation
|
$ 135,000
|Watauga County
|Flood/rain gauges
|
$ 40,239
|Columbus County
|River Gauge
|
$ 15,000