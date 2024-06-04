Submit Release
North Carolina Emergency Management Announces Grant Recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has announced the first round of grant recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund (DRMF).

The DRMF was authorized by the 2023 Appropriations Act (S.L. 2023-134, § 5.6(f)), providing $30 million in funding availability to support the development of more resilient communities across North Carolina.

State agencies, units of local government, non-profit organizations, and public authorities, as defined in N.C.G.S. 159-7 were eligible to apply for this opportunity. The eligible categories of work authorized for this grant include:

  • Flood mitigation efforts to stabilize the area and reduce future damages.
  • Ensuring transportation resilience against natural disasters.
  • Pre-development assistance to provide small and underserved communities with technical assistance to identify and design shovel-ready projects related to disaster relief and flood mitigation.
  • Financial assistance with local cost share to draw down federal funds on approved federal mitigation grants.

“I would like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to submit well thought out and actionable projects that will reduce North Carolina’s vulnerability to natural disasters” said NCEM Director Will Ray. “It takes all members of a community to come together to find solutions to the disasters that threaten our state.”

Grant Recipients:

Applicant

Project Name

Award
Fayetteville Lyon & Ivy Culvert Replacement

$ 3,500,000
Kinston Bill Fay Park Flood Benching

$ 3,000,000
Greenville St. Andrews Drive

$ 2,000,000
Yanceyville Water Supply Dam Removal

$ 1,639,022
Whiteville Mollie's Branch Stream Restoration & Infrastructure Improvement

$ 1,320,000
North Topsail Beach Stormwater Infiltration

$ 1,261,607
Hillsborough River Pumping Station Relocation

$ 1,069,275
Duck Living Shoreline-NC12 Resiliency

$ 1,000,000
Gastonia Duharts Creek Infrastructure Protection & Stream Resto.

$ 1,000,000
Leland Old Fayetteville Culvert Replacement

$ 1,000,000
Hickory Wastewater Treatment Facility Hardening & Stream Restoration

$ 901,609
Elizabeth City Flora St. Stormwater Improv.

$ 820,000
Dare County Old Lighthouse Road Stormwater Improvement

$ 770,000
Hickory Snow Creek Pump Station

$ 736,523
Lumberton Lumberton Loop

$ 600,000
Surf City Roadside Stormwater

$ 565,200
Dare County - Friso Volunteer FD Fire Station Resilient Design

$ 425,000
Vandemere Shell Castle Lane Improvement

$ 400,000
EBCI Expansion of Flood warning Siren System

$ 300,000
Pine Knoll Shores East End Stormwater, phase 3

$ 270,500
River Bend Stormwater System Assessment

$ 225,000
Boone Casey Lane Bridge Replacement Planning

$ 200,000
Pittsboro Oakwood Drive Flooding

$ 200,000
Clay County Town Creek Erosion Stabilization

$ 174,420
Magnolia Wastewater Treatment Facility Electrical Relocation

$ 135,000
Watauga County Flood/rain gauges

$ 40,239
Columbus County River Gauge

$ 15,000

