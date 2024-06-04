[Promoting Made-in-Macao] The Delegation Organised by IPIM and Industrial Association of Macau Participates in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia” with Fruitful Achievements

MACAU, June 4 - Nearly 300 “Made in Macao, Macao Brand” products from 17 Macao enterprises, were exhibited in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024” held in Bangkok, Thailand from 28 May to 1 June. The delegation was jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Industrial Association of Macau, to showcase the advantages of Macao products to nearly 80,000 international professional buyers from 133 countries and regions. During the event, nearly 250 business meetings were facilitated. According to some participating Macao enterprises who had reached procurement co-operation with partners in Southeast Asia, mainland China and Hong Kong, participating in international exhibitions could not only enhance the international exposure of Macao brands but also provide effective platforms for Macao small- and medium-sized enterprises to “go global”.

While in Thailand, the delegation of Macao entrepreneurs visited the Ho Kankha Thai-Chin, inspected the CP Group food production plant, and met with international MICE organisers to further explore the MICE and business co-operation opportunities between Macao and the “Belt and Road” countries and regions.

Learning from International standards for the Halal Market

In order to enhance Macao presence as an international metropolis, it is important to improve the experiences of different ethnic groups travelling to Macao. When participating in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia”, the largest and most influential food and beverage expo in Asia, the delegation studied the characteristics of halal food from Southeast Asia and the Middle East and the feasibility of Macao products to gain the halal-certification. Seven Macao enterprises that had obtained halal certification also made use of the exhibition to test the water from the halal market, in order to optimise their products according to the customers’ feedback regarding Macao’s products. Then it would be possible to attract more international businesspeople and visitors to visit Macao, at the same time, it would lay the foundation for Macao products to enter the halal market.

According to a Macao exhibitor selling bakery products, as a tourist destination, Macao has provided opportunities for their products to be tasted by tourists from all over the world. After matching the quality and taste of their products with international standards, higher consumer trust and recognition would be gained, especially after the Halal certification, which is the foundation to expand feasible co-operation.

Visiting Business and MICE Institutions to Promote Cross-regional Industrial Co-operation

In Thailand, the delegation visited the Ho Kankha Thai-Chin, and exchanged views with Chairman of the Ho Kankha Thai-Chin Lin Chuqin, on topics such as food trade, halal market, big health, opportunities in Macao-Hengqin joint development, and MICE, including the “2024 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair” to be held in Macao in July. Both parties believed that there were huge opportunities for co-operation between the two regions in MICE and trade fields. Lin stated that his institution would actively organise Thai companies to participate in MICE events held in Macao, and would strengthen trade and investment co-operation between Macao and the “Belt and Road” countries and regions, including Thailand. At the same period, the delegation also inspected the food production plant of CP Group to learn about the large-scale automated food production process and operating specifications.

In order to further introduce more international and professional conventions and exhibitions to Macao, Executive Director of Board of Directors of IPIM Elaine Wong met with international MICE organisers and introduced them to the advantages of holding conventions and exhibitions in Macao and Hengqin. She also invited them to inspect Macao MICE facilities and discuss the possibility of holding international conventions and exhibitions in Macao.