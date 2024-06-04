[Macao-Hengqin Investment Promotion in the US] IPIM and Hengqin Economic Development Bureau Promote Commercial Co-operation between San Francisco Bay Area and the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, June 4 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the “Co-operation Zone”) jointly conducted investment promotion event once again in overseas region. This time was in the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States, where they introduced the superimposed investment opportunities for the Macao-Hengqin integrated development to over ten international business executives in the big health and high-tech fields. According to some business executives, the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin has great investment potential, because it not only connects the vast market in mainland China, but also links to the resources of Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. Some of them expressed their intension to expand their businesses to Macao and Hengqin through the Investor’s “One-stop Service” provided by IPIM.

The investment promotion session in the US was conducted from 30 to 31 May (local time), immediately after the “US-China Bay to Bay Dialogue”, by the delegation led by Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Co-operation Zone Su Kun, IPIM President Vincent U, and Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone António Lei. Through seminars, exchanges and business visits, they introduced the opportunities of Macao-Hengqin joint industrial development, that is, “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Shared Results”, to the business executives in the San Francisco Bay Area, in order to attract more high-quality enterprises in line with the strategy of “1+4” appropriately diversified economy to settle in Macao and Hengqin.

The Benefits of Developing the Greater Bay Area Attracted the Attention of International Investors

The “US-China Bay to Bay Dialogue” took place in San Francisco, the United States, on 29 May (local time), and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U led the delegation of the Macao SAR government to participate in the event. During the “Dialogue”, IPIM President Vincent U, a member of the delegation, delivered a speech on “Sharing Bay Area Development Opportunities”. He mentioned that, Macao, as one of the core cities in the Greater Bay Area, has many business advantages, such as the international free port and the separate customs territory. Coupled with the new development space provided by the Co-operation Zone and the continued advancement of the appropriately diversified economy, Macao is believed to be able to offer broader investment opportunities for investors at home and abroad.

Director at California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development Dee Dee Myers, Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhang Jinsong, Secretary for Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, and Deputy Director of the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong Province Zhu Wei also shared their insights on the same theme, to provide domestic and foreign investors with new business concepts and innovative measures so as to promote the collaborative development in the region.