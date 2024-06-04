Parler Announces Official Public Launch: The True Public Square is Back
Revolutionizing Social Media with Free Speech, Privacy, and Autonomous Innovation
We are beyond excited to bring Parler back to the public,”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parler, the innovative social media platform that champions free speech, privacy, and user autonomy, is excited to declare its official public launch! With Parler now live and accessible to everyone, it presents a reinvented and independent space where all voices can express themselves without the worry of suppression. After extensive development and enhancement, Parler is more resolute than ever in its mission to offer a platform that values user freedom and data privacy. We are unwavering in our commitment to upholding a safe digital environment, free from harmful content and pornography, with a focus on protecting children and ensuring all users can engage securely. Powered by Parler Cloud, our platform guarantees reliability and security for all interactions.
— Elise Pierotti
Key Features of the New Parler Include:
Free Speech: A platform that upholds the right to express opinions and perspectives without undue restrictions.
User Privacy: Robust security measures and strict data protection policies to ensure user data is safeguarded.
Innovative Ecosystem: Parler, Bursts, PlayTV, on ParlerCloud all upleveled by ECHO
Autonomous Ecosystem: Independence from external companies allows Parler to innovate continuously and adapt to the evolving needs of its users.
Exciting Updates and Partnerships coming in 2024:
Parler has integrated several new features and established significant partnerships to enhance user experience:
Parler PlayTV: Introducing PlayTV, an expansive range of content including exclusive shows, live broadcasts, and engaging media. PlayTV is designed to be the go-to destination for high-quality video content.
Echo: Part of our blockchain infrastructure, the Echo feature allows users to amplify their favorite posts, creating a ripple effect that helps spread important messages more effectively. Echo boosts user interaction and engagement across the platform.
Decentralized Governance: Parler will be community-owned with decentralized governance powered by blockchain, ensuring freedom and independence.
Digital Wallet and ECHO Rewards: Users will be able to monetize their influence through our innovative rewards program, earning ECHO tokens daily by engaging with content. These tokens can be used for in-app purchases, discounts, and more.
“We are beyond excited to bring Parler back to the public,” said Elise Pierotti, Chief Marketing Officer of Parler. “Our mission is to provide a true public square where everyone can engage in meaningful conversations and connect with others in a secure and respectful environment. This relaunch is a testament to our commitment to these principles and our amazing users.”
Join the Conversation:
Parler invites everyone to join the platform and experience the difference. Whether you’re looking to stay updated, engage in exciting discussions, or simply connect with others, Parler offers a welcoming and inclusive space for all.
Download Parler today from the [App Store], [Google Play], or access via desktop at [www.parler.com].
About Parler:
Parler is a social media platform that champions free speech, user privacy, and inclusivity. Founded on the belief that everyone should have a voice, Parler provides a space for open dialogue and respectful conversation. Learn more at [www.parler.com].
Elise Pierotti
Parler
elise@parler.com
Visit us on social media:
X