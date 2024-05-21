Parler Partners with Jaco Booyens Ministries to Combat Online Predation and Ensure a Safe Social Platform for All Users
Together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against online exploitation and ensure our platform remains a safe space for free speech and positive engagement.”PLANO, TEXAS, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to ensure a safer online environment, Parler, the pioneering free speech social media network, has announced a strategic partnership with Jaco Booyens Ministries (JBM), a renowned anti-trafficking organization. This collaboration underscores Parler's commitment to maintaining a platform free of pornography and sexual exploitation, thereby safeguarding all users. For too long, many platforms have fostered environments that protect predators without being held accountable. Parler aims to change this narrative by safeguarding the online experience for generations to come.
The Necessity for Action:
Recent studies highlight a disturbing trend: social media and gaming platforms are the primary venues for online predators to groom their victims. It is revealed that a significant number of predators are active online at any given time, with many children reportedly having interacted with a predator via chat. Predators typically spend several months building relationships to groom their victims, making vigilant monitoring and proactive measures more crucial than ever.
Parler's Initiative:
In response to this alarming issue, Parler is actively enhancing its platform's safety measures, ensuring it remains a secure space free from harmful content and behaviors. The partnership with JBM plays a pivotal role in this initiative, leveraging JBM's expertise in combating human trafficking and exploitation.
A Call to Action:
"We are proud to partner with Jaco Booyens Ministries as we strive to create a secure and positive environment for our users," said Ryan Rhodes, CEO of Parler. "Together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against online exploitation and ensure our platform remains a safe space for free speech and positive engagement."
For more information on how to support the "Save a Child" campaign or to learn more about this partnership, please visit jacobooyensministries.org or download and follow them on Parler @JacoBooyensMinistries.
