Parler Revolutionizes Cloud Infrastructure with the Launch of Parler Cloud Technologies
Parler Launches Parler Cloud Technology ahead of official app relaunch
We're proud to offer a solution that breaks away from the mold of so-called cloud companies that are merely third-party resellers. Parler Cloud Technologies is the real deal, added.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parler, the leader in pioneering the tech industry, is thrilled to expand into cloud infrastructure with the launch of Parler Cloud Technologies a groundbreaking platform that redefines cloud infrastructure. Parler Cloud Technologies empowers businesses with unparalleled control over their cloud environments, offering a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the diverse demands of modern IT operations.
— Elise Pierotti
"It's Your Cloud, So Own it," declares Parler as it introduces a platform that bundles open compute open-source software all in one. This revolutionary approach provides companies with the flexibility to deploy private or public clouds on-premises, giving them full ownership and control over their cloud infrastructure.
At the heart of Parler Cloud Technologies is its seamless integration of Kubernetes environments on recognized Open Compute Hardware. Powered by MiTAC hardware, Parler Cloud Technologies offers fully operational, integrated solutions designed for private/public cloud deployments, ensuring businesses maintain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape.
"Our Platform offers unified multi-cluster management capabilities, seamlessly integrating private hardware with leading public cloud providers such as Azure, AWS, Google, and Digital Ocean," said Elise Pierotti at Parler Cloud Technologies.
Parler Cloud Technologies stands out as the first solution provider to run Triton SmartOS software over an open compute hardware platform. This innovative approach delivers a highly scalable cluster and hosted cloud, providing businesses with a secure, tailored solution for their cloud needs. The Triton SmartOS software streamlines management with single-point management capabilities, optimizing efficiency and reducing costs.
As a testament to its commitment to excellence, Parler Cloud Technologies' solutions are certified by the Open Compute Project Foundation. By participating in the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), Parler Cloud Technologies leverages open-source collaboration to advance cloud infrastructure and industry standards.
“We're proud to offer a solution that breaks away from the mold of so-called cloud companies that are merely third-party resellers. Parler Cloud Technologies is the real deal, added.” Elise Pierotti.
Join Parler Cloud Technologies in revolutionizing cloud infrastructure and unlocking new possibilities for businesses worldwide. To learn more about Parler Cloud Technologies and its innovative solutions, visit www.parlercloud.io.
About Parler Cloud Technologies:
Parler Cloud Technologies is a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions, empowering businesses with unparalleled control over their cloud environments. With a focus on open-source collaboration and cutting-edge technology, Parler Cloud Technologies delivers comprehensive cloud solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern IT operations.
Elise Pierotti
Parler
media@parler.com