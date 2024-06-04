Introducing MuseClass
Advanced All-in-One Education Solution for Music Educators Is the First Major Release Since Hal Leonard Joined Muse GroupMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard and Muse Group are excited to announce the launch of MuseClass, a groundbreaking assignment, grading, and music content platform designed to transform instrumental teaching for grades 6-12 across the United States.
MuseClass empowers music educators and band directors by offering an intuitive platform to share, collect, and grade assignments. The platform features a curated library of educational content, providing teachers with a wealth of resources at their fingertips. Students can access and submit assignments through the MuseClass app, available on iOS, Android, and Chromebook, using video or audio recordings or by uploading worksheets.
A standout feature of MuseClass is AutoGrade, an AI-powered practice tool that listens to student performances and provides immediate feedback on timing and pitch. This innovative technology supports polyphonic instruments like piano and guitar, motivating students to practice more effectively and enabling teachers to set AutoGrade challenges as assignments.
At launch, MuseClass includes free digital content from Hal Leonard’s iconic Essential Elements, the gold-standard curriculum for bands and strings in the U.S. This curriculum is available in conjunction with next-generation digital tools for the first time. The content library will rapidly expand throughout the school year, incorporating pedagogical scores and method books from Hal Leonard’s exclusive, premium arrangements. Current titles include music from Taylor Swift, The Beatles, John Williams, and Disney soundtracks. Additionally, teachers can create their own exercises or worksheets using MuseScore Studio, Muse Group’s award-winning notation software.
The platform is free for all schools until August 1, 2025, and will continue to be developed with close feedback from music educators. MuseClass remains free for teachers in year two, with a $15.99 annual cost per student and custom offerings for school districts.
MuseClass marks the first major release since Hal Leonard joined digital content and technology leader Muse Group last year, with a shared vision to provide unparalleled access to the best resources to music makers worldwide. The new MuseClass reworks a Muse Group prototype, which is transformed with the addition of Hal Leonard’s content catalog and unparalleled 70 years of experience collaborating with U.S. educators.
The AutoGrade tool within MuseClass is the next step in the evolution of Muse Group’s machine-learning listening technology. In September 2023, the iPad app StaffPad launched ‘Piano Capture,’ a feature that hears real piano performances and converts them into readable sheet music — technology recently spotlighted in Apple’s M4 chip launch.
In January 2024, the same capability was deployed in Ultimate Guitar’s Practice Mode, extending this breakthrough technology to millions of digital music makers. Now in MuseClass’ AutoGrade, a whole generation of young learners can enjoy the benefits of practicing and improving instrumental skills with AI-guidance.
In the future, the MuseClass feature set and content library is set to expand based on the evolving needs of U.S. teachers — including print offerings for band leaders and Google Classroom integration. MuseClass software for Kindergarten to Grade 6 educators and for regions outside the U.S. is also coming soon.
MuseClass is set to redefine the landscape of music education by combining cutting-edge technology with comprehensive educational content. It will ensure that both teachers and students have the tools they need to succeed. MuseClass is now available and completely free to get started in 2024.
About Hal Leonard:
Hal Leonard, which joined Muse Group in 2023, is the world leader in sheet music publishing and music education, enjoying a storied history of providing music learners with the very best arrangements of popular music for over 70 years. Hal Leonard also supplies millions of educators worldwide with books, instruments, gear, and software.
About Muse Group:
Muse Group is a visionary, international team of music lovers and audio obsessives, empowering millions of creatives to play, produce, and compose every day. The company began life in 1998 as Ultimate Guitar, a tab-sharing site that grew into the world’s most popular online musician community.
Muse Group now includes beloved products such as MuseScore, Audacity, StaffPad, and more. Hal Leonard, the world leader in sheet music publishing and music education, joined Muse Group in 2023.
