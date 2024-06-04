Deadline is July 15 for Arbor Award of Excellence nominations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Community Forestry Council (MCFC) are accepting nominations for the 2024 Missouri Arbor Award of Excellence. The annual award recognizes communities, institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals that make significant and long-lasting efforts to care for trees in their communities.

“Trees bring so much value to our communities, but their overall health depends on people practicing good tree stewardship on both public and private property,” said MDC Community Forestry Program Supervisor Russell Hinnah. “The more we work to take care of our trees, the more trees work for us by increasing property values, improving our air, saving energy, protecting our watersheds, and more.”

The Arbor Award of Excellence shines the spotlight on anyone who has improved trees in their community. Any significant program, project, or event that contributes to the care or maintenance of trees could qualify for an award.

“This award recognizes projects that demonstrate a sustained overall effort to care for trees,” said Hinnah. “I encourage everyone to consider the wonderful tree work in their communities and to nominate those who made it possible.”

Winners receive a framed award, a full registration scholarship to the MCFC conference in August, an extra ticket to the award banquet during the conference, a community forestry reference book, and a $50 gift card.

Nominations are due by Monday, July 15. For more information and nomination forms, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/missouri-arbor-award-excellence.

Some Past Winners

Examples of past winners include Troy Powell, who was honored in 2023 for his hard work and dedication in Springfield. Powell worked tirelessly with the local Missouri Community Forestry Council to implement the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest and lead volunteers during workdays at the Trail of Honor.

The City of Grandview was also honored in 2023. Grandview celebrated their 35th Arbor Day event in 2023 and have been designated a Tree City USA for the last 29 years. They have also dedicated staff and funding to applying for cost-share to plant trees and complete a citywide tree inventory.

Northwest Missouri State University (NMSU) was honored in 2020. NMSU dedicated staff and funding to enhance their already robust campus tree program. They planted over 200 trees, became an accredited Level II Arboretum, and applied for cost-share to maintain existing trees.