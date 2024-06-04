MDC invites public in St. Louis region to collect seed this summer for native tree propagation
St. LOUIS, Mo. – You can help propagate native trees in Missouri by collecting seed and get paid for your effort. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White State Nursery in Licking is purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species in the St. Louis region. The nursery conducts local seed collections each year and uses the seed to grow bare root native tree and shrub seedlings.
The collection effort will continue from June through November, depending on species, or until seed demands are met for a given species. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs for the next planting season are filled. Nursery staff is anticipating a decent crop of seed on many species this year, so prospective seed collectors should act early.
Seed collectors can call the nursery at 573-674-3229 to confirm the seeds they are collecting are still needed. Collectors should ensure the seeds are mature and of good quality and free of leaves, twigs, and other trash.
In the St. Louis region, collected seeds can be brought to MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles, 2360 Highway D, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: or Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood, 11715 Cragwold Road, Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Seeds being collected are listed on the next page, along with prices paid per pound and approximate buying dates.
Collectors should note that a special use permit will be required to collect seeds on conservation areas. More information can be found online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4d. Seeds should not be collected until the date listed to ensure the seed is mature. Once collected, store the seed in a refrigerator until you can get it to a collection site.
For questions regarding tree species or how to check seed quality, contact the George O. White State Nursery at 573-674-3229. Questions may also be directed to Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.Fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.
SPECIES PRICE DATE BUYING WILL BEGIN
AROMATIC/FRAGRANT SUMAC $7.00/LB June 5, 2024
SERVICEBERRY $7.00/LB June 5, 2024
RED MULBERRY $6.00/LB June 12, 2024
BLACK CHERRY* $6.00/LB July 10, 2024
*(fruit must be ripe – black in color)
WILD PLUM* $1.95/LB July 10, 2024
*(Plum must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.)
ELDERBERRY* $4.25/LB July 31, 2024
*(fruit must be ripe – purple to black in color, and fruit only no clusters.)
WITCHHAZEL* $4.50/LB August 14, 2024
*(Seed inside pod must be black in color)
SPICEBUSH $4.25/LB August 28, 2024
HAZELNUT* $4.75/LB August 28, 2024
*(Seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from the husk. No green or partially
green husks will be accepted, please be patient and allow the seed to mature on the plant.)
FLOWERING DOGWOOD $5.00/LB September 11, 2024
GRAY DOGWOOD $5.00/LB September 11, 2024
ROUGHLEAF DOGWOOD $4.75/LB September 11, 2024
MIXED HICKORY $0.75/LB September 11, 2024
SHELLBARK HICKORY $0.90/LB September 11, 2024
PERSIMMON* $0.75/LB September 11, 2024
*(Persimmon fruit must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be
accepted.)
REDBUD* $4.00/LB in PODS September 11, 2024
*(Pods must be brown and have on average 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled,
not black. Green seed pods will not be accepted.)
PAW PAW* $1.50/LB September 11, 2024
*(fruit must be ripe (soft), if too firm will not be accepted.)
WHITE OAK $0.95/LB September 25, 2024
CHINKAPIN OAK $2.50/LB September 25, 2024
POST OAK $1.50/LB September 25, 2024
BLACK WALNUT $2.75/BUSHEL September 25, 2024
BUTTERNUT $3.00/LB September 25, 2024
OHIO BUCKEYE (Without Hulls) $0.95/LB September 25, 2024
RED BUCKEYE (Without Hulls) $0.95/LB September 25, 2024
EASTERN WAHOO $ 6.50/LB September 25, 2024
BLACK OAK $0.85/LB October 2, 2024
SHUMARD OAK $ 0.95/LB October 2, 2024
NORTHERN RED OAK $0.95/LB October 2, 2024
BUR OAK $1.10/LB October 2, 2024
PIN OAK $1.25/LB October 2, 2024
CHERRYBARK OAK $1.85/LB October 2, 2024
NUTTALL OAK $1.85/LB October 2, 2024
SWAMP WHITE OAK $1.50/LB October 2, 2024
SWAMP CHESTNUT OAK $1.50/LB October 2, 2024
OVERCUP OAK $1.50/LB October 2, 2024
WILLOW OAK $1.85/LB October 2, 2024
DECIDUOUS HOLLY $4.50/LB October 23, 2024
HACKBERRY (N. MO Source Only) $12.75/LB October 30, 2024
KENTUCKY COFFEE TREE* $8.00/LB November 27, 2024
*(No Pods – Clean Seed Only)