OSCE Mission in Kosovo to launch trial monitoring report on organized crime and corruption cases

PRISHTINË/PRIŠTINA, 4 June 2024 – The OSCE Mission will tomorrow publish a report on how courts in Kosovo have handled high-level organized crime and corruption.

The report, part of a wider OSCE trial monitoring programme in the region, analyzes 52 organized crime and corruption cases (including 670 hearings) monitored by the Mission between 2021 and 2024.

Undertaken with EU financial support, the report makes practical recommendations to assist institutions in addressing shortcomings in prosecuting and adjudicating organized crime and corruption cases.

Speaking at the event will be Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Ambassador Michael Davenport, Minister of Justice Albulena Haxhiu, EU Ambassador in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog, Supreme Court President Fejzullah Rexhepi, Kosovo Judicial Council Chairperson Albert Zogaj, Kosovo Prosecutorial Council Chairperson Ardian Hajdaraj, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Agron Qalaj, to be followed by presentation of the findings and a Q&A session.

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend the event tomorrow, Wednesday, 5 June 2024, at the Swiss Diamond Hotel in Prishtinë/Priština, starting at 10:00.

This project, implemented by the OSCE field operations in Tirana, Pristina, Sarajevo, Podgorica, Skopje and as of July this year, also in Belgrade, will continue until December 2026, when a final report will be published.

More information on the OSCE Western Balkans Trial Monitoring Project can be found here

