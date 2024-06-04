Principles for Political Engagement to Eliminate Violence Against Women Agreed by Presidents of Women’s Fora and representatives of Political Parties in BiH

In a significant step towards gender equality and the elimination of violence against women, Presidents of Women’s Fora and representatives from 10 political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have reached a consensus on the Principles for Political Engagement. The OSCE Mission to BiH facilitated this crucial meeting in Sarajevo, where the finalized text of these principles was agreed upon.

The principles encompass several key commitments: establishing zero tolerance towards violence against women in private, public, and political life; ensuring that women and men, in all their diversity, are treated equally and have equal opportunities for participation, representation, and leadership within the party; committing to effective political engagement within the executive branch to prevent violence against women; and committing to effective political engagement within legislative structures to prevent violence against women.

“Recognizing the equality of men and women as the basis for the development of democratic principles, valuing the necessity for equal representation of men and women in political life, and being assured of the need to make full efforts in preventing and addressing violence against women in all its forms, the OSCE Mission supported the development of these principles,” stated Thomas Busch, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “However, this commitment must go beyond declarative advocacy and include concrete measures responding to existing inequality and supporting women within party structures.”

These principles will be presented to the leadership of political parties with the aim of adoption and adherence. This initiative is part of the broader efforts of the OSCE Mission to BiH to ensure gender equality and address violence against women.