2x Ether ETF (ETHU) Launches Today

2x Ether ETF (BATS:ETHU)PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the 2x Ether ETF (Ticker: ETHU) will be live and trading on all major brokerage platforms. ETHU provides leveraged Ether-linked exposure and may benefit from increases in the price of Ether.
Volatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative ETFs, including ETFs with leveraged VIX and crypto exposure. Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.
www.volatilityshares.com
Disclosure
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in Ether Futures Contracts and not in Ether directly. Ether Futures Contracts are relatively new investments.
They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to signiﬁcant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline signiﬁcantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept signiﬁcant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.
Daily rebalancing and the compounding of returns over time means that the returns of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period. This will very likely diﬀer in amount, and possibly even direction, from twice the return of Ether for the same period. The Fund will lose money if Ether’s performance is ﬂat over time. The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of Ether, because of rebalancing of the Ether Futures Contract, Ether’s volatility, compounding of returns and other factors.
Derivatives Risk. In addition to Ether Futures Contracts, the Fund may obtain exposure through the following other derivatives: options on Other Investment Companies and swap agreement transactions that reference Other Investment Companies, Ether, Ether Futures Contracts, or Ether-related indexes.
Liquidity Risk. The market for the Ether Futures Contracts is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be diﬃcult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price.
Leverage Risk. The Fund seeks to achieve and maintain the exposure to the price of Ether by using leverage inherent in futures contracts. Therefore, the Fund is subject to leverage risk.
Non-Diversiﬁcation Risk. The Fund is classiﬁed as “non-diversiﬁed” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversiﬁcation requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inﬂows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period aﬀected.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the 2x Ether ETF.
