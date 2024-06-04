Newsmatics Underwrites Registration for Students to Attend the Public Relations Student Society of America ICON Event
Applications being accepted until June 21, 2024
Newsmatics is a major supporter of promoting education. We see great value in students attending industry events to learn and to network with industry leaders.”WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, will underwrite the registration of up to 50 college students to attend the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) 2024 ICON Conference, taking place from October 13-17, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
“Newsmatics is a major supporter of promoting education. We see great value in students attending industry events to learn and to network with industry leaders,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc.
The PRSSA ICON Conference annually brings together public relations and communications students and professionals from across the United States and all over the globe for professional development and networking sessions. Students are able to attend keynote addresses, workshops, and more.
"ICON has helped guide thousands of students in their communications career journey and we're grateful for Newsmatics' support and commitment to advancing the next generation,” said Linda Thomas Brooks, PRSA CEO. “Attending PRSSA’s annual event will give the students the chance to hear from experienced professionals, pursue internship and job opportunities, and find a mentor for lifelong learning. We can’t wait to welcome them to Anaheim!”
Students interested in being considered to receive the registration grant, must fill out an online application form by Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Applicants are asked to share how they have used or currently use their PRSSA membership, such as holding leadership positions, attending events, participating in community service, developing programs, and completing class projects. To be eligible, students must be a member of PRSSA and be a junior, senior, or graduate student.
The PRSSA has chapters on college and university campuses in the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Puerto Rico.
Newsmatics is the parent company of EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, which is a leading press release distribution service that can reach a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers with one click. Introducing students to the value of this service in the early developmental stages of their career will benefit them for years to come.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.
ABOUT PRSA
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.
