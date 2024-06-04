Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Partners with Whole Vet

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC at Whole Vet Military Career Transition Day

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is proud to support our military community

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whole Vet is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving veterans, transitioning service members, and their families. On April 12, 2024, Whole Vet held a Military Career Transition Day event that Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC was proud to support. During this event, transitioning service members from Eastern NC were able to learn about career opportunities across North Carolina and beyond, hear from a professional development panel of veterans and military spouses, participate in a Civilian Career Path Exploration, and network with other professionals in the business world.

“At Whole Vet, we value our trusted relationships as these have allowed us to serve the military and veteran community in a comprehensive manner since our inception. We say that 'life is all about connections that become trusted relationships'. We have found such in our partnership with Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina,” states President and Founder, Dale Robbins. “Their participation in our most recent Military Career Transition Day was an incredible and unique value-add to those we serve and we believe the opportunities presented by Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC to be life-changing for the military and veteran community. We look forward to a long and impactful partnership!”

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is committed to educating the military community in Eastern NC that transitioning from the military to being a business owner is well within reach, and we're dedicated to helping them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC looks forward to continuing its support of events like the military career transition day held by Whole Vet.



More information about Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Whole Vet

Whole Vet is a 501c3 non-profit organization, providing veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families with the tools, resources, and support to have a great civilian career and life. We know that a time of transition can seem daunting. Any time of change in life can seem daunting. We have put in place programs to help ‘Build Life Together’.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

