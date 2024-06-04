DUCA DEL COSMA RENEWS ITS PRESENCE AT THE KLM OPEN
Duca del Cosma ambassador and local favourite Joost Luiten will be looking to add a third KLM Open title to his resume title later this month
-Premium brand’s involvement with Dutch Tour event continues for sixth consecutive year-
We’re extremely proud to continue our long-standing association with the KLM Open for another year and showcase the latest stunning Duca del Cosma product ranges to the Dutch crowd”BREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma is renewing its presence as the Official Shoe Supplier of the KLM Open when one of Europe’s oldest Tour events gets underway later this month at The International, Amsterdam.
— Frank van Wezel, Chairman of Duca del Cosma
As an official supplier to the event, the brand will be running a retail operation in a busy footfall area where spectators can trial the handcrafted Duca del Cosma Spring/Summer 2024 golf shoe collection, as well as a range of exclusive golf gloves and premium leather kilties. There will also be a chance for spectators to discover the new Duca Walking brand where the latest range of walking shoes will be showcased alongside the golf collection.
Team Duca ambassadors and local favourites Joost Luiten and Daan Huizing will be wearing the DAVANTI and ORLANDO shoes respectively during the event. Joost played a pivotal role in the design of the DAVANTI shoe providing input on the technical Airplay 15 outsole. Both styles will be available for fittings and to purchase at the retail store.
The brand’s involvement in the Dutch Open began in 2018 and has evolved to include the 100m retail store, as well as prominent on-course branding across the challenging 7042-yard par 72 layout.
“We’re extremely proud to continue our long-standing association with the KLM Open for another year and showcase the latest stunning Duca del Cosma product ranges to the Dutch crowd in what has proven to be a super popular brand activation for us in the past,” said Chairman Frank van Wezel. “We’ll all be rooting for Joost and Daan and look forward to welcoming them both to the shop during the tournament to provide spectators with a unique opportunity to get up close to the local favourites,” he added.
Joost Luiten will be looking to better his T10 finish when the KLM Open was last held at The International in 2019 and add to his two KLM Open titles captured in 2013 and 2016. Dutch Tour professional Daan Huizing will be hoping to capture his first DP World Tour win and jump up the Race to Dubai rankings with a strong performance in Amsterdam alongside his wife and caddy Danielle who will also be wearing Duca shoes at the prestigious event.
Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide. The global brand operates from four offices around the world – The Netherlands (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa.
For more information on Duca del Cosma, visit www.ducadelcosma.com.
