NUJ hails PSNI review as "important step towards transparency"

The union will participate in an advisory group as part of an independent review of PSNI use of surveillance against groups including journalists.

The National Union of Journalists has welcomed the announcement by PSNI Chief Constable Jon Bucher that he has appointed Angus McCullough KC to carry out an independent review of PSNI use of surveillance against journalists, lawyers, non-governmental agencies and any other groups who may have special status.

The NUJ is one of the groups invited to take part in an advisory group which will work with Mr McCullough in an advisory capacity.

In a statement Séamus Dooley, assistant general secretary, said:

"The decision to appoint an independent investigator and the collaborative approach of the Chief Constable is welcome. This is an important step towards transparency at a time when faith in the PSNI has been severely undermined by revelations at recent Investigatory Powers Tribunal hearings regarding the surveillance of Barry McCaffrey, Trevor Birney and, more recently, Vincent Kearney. “The work of Mr McCullough should inform the actions of the Policing Board, which has the ultimate statutory responsibility for PSNI oversight. In working with other members of the advisory group the NUJ will be seeking to ensure that the Terms of Reference address the very legitimate concerns of our members. The response of the Chief Constable to those concerns is welcome but this cannot be seen as an outsourcing of the role and function of the Policing Board, and they must now commit to acting on Mr McCullough's report and any recommendations he may make."

Dooley added:

"The Chief Constable has clarified some issues which gave rise to major concern at last month's IPT hearing, specifically in relation to surveillance of what was assumed to be eight journalists and an undefined number of lawyers. It has now been clarified that there was no direct surveillance of journalists or lawyers. While this assurance is welcome, it is clear that in the surveillance of PSNI personnel outlined in the statement, contacts with journalists were recorded. The implications of this aspect of the statement are deserving of serious consideration. “The McCullough review will not cut across the ongoing work of the IPT and the NUJ remains alarmed at the revelations in respect of NUJ members, Barry McCaffrey and Vincent Kearney, and of Trevor Birney."

https://www.psni.police.uk/latest-news/statement-chief-constable-jon-boutcher-regarding-commentary-investigatory-powers

