MONSTER MAIDEN WIN FOR GALVIN GREEN TEAM PLAYER LAURIE CANTER
VAXJO, SWEDEN, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wearing the latest Galvin Green hi-tech performance clothing, Laurie Canter held his nerve under mounting pressure over the closing holes on the ‘Green Monster’ course near Hamburg to secure his first victory on the DP World Tour at the European Open on Sunday.
A Team Galvin Green player since 2011, he had his breakthrough season in 2020 when he finished second at both the Portugal and Italian Open tournaments, Canter played attacking golf after losing an overnight lead on the 10th and overcame the late surge from serial Tour champions. A highlight of his two-shot winning performance on the challenging 7, 057-yard Porsche Nord Course at the Green Eagle Golf Club was a 35-foot putt for birdie at the 645-yard 16th hole that moved him clear of the chasing field.
In joining Swedish star Alexander Björk and Englishman Jordan Smith as DP World Tour title holders in the Galvin Green stable, Canter said: “This is always what I wanted to do – to win on the DP world Tour. Feeling comfortable out on the course, regardless of the weather conditions, has been a huge part of my progress on Tour and Galvin Green outfits have proved themselves time and again at tournaments. The innovative brand always helps to give me a feelgood factor every time I tee it up.”
Canter, who finished runner up at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open earlier this year, is now eligible to play in the Scottish Open and moves to eighth spot on the Race to Dubai, with the prospect of a PGA TOUR card should he finish the season in the top ten.
During the European Open event in Germany, he wore the highly breathable MO and MANI short sleeve VENTIL8™ PLUS shirts, responsibly made using quick dry stretch fabric that offers 20+ UV protection, matched with NOAH pants and a WARREN belt. During his final round, he also wore the stylish DIXON mid-layer INSULA™ half-zip top with a soft and gentle inner surface for greater comfort.
“We’re so pleased for Laurie that he’s proved himself a winner on Tour after coming so close on multiple occasions, he’s given Galvin Green so much valuable brand exposure over the past few seasons whenever he got himself into contention,” said Conor Petters, Galvin Green Global Tour Manager. “Now he’s won a Tour event, we fully expect to see him up on the leaderboard again as the season progresses,” he added.
Canter, Björk and Smith are joined by three other Tour players wearing Galvin Green outfits this year. Former Walker Cup star Jake Bolton is one of the newest recruits to wear the latest men’s range, while Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Corinne Viden from Sweden feature on the Ladies European Tour circuit.
For more information about Galvin Green clothing, visit www.galvingreen.com.
