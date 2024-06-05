Wireless Broadband Alliance Releases New Report on Deployment of Public Wi-Fi for Venues and Network Owners
“Venue Requirements for User Engagement” outlines business and use cases for venue and Public Wi-Fi network owners, offering best practice advice for improved user engagement and revenue opportunities
This report underscores the critical need for industry stakeholders to prioritize user engagement in Wi-Fi network design and operation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to improving Wi-Fi standards and services, has today released its report titled “Venue Requirements for User Engagement” which takes a fresh look at how users engage with and access services, how venues can optimize revenues, and create new business opportunities. The report offers best practice advice on developing a venue’s business case for public Wi-Fi, including how to improve user engagement with the use of OpenRoamingTM and Passpoint technology over legacy captive portal Wi-Fi.
User engagement is a critical element of public Wi-Fi provision. Venues need to understand the users who are connecting to their public Wi-Fi network, as they have a variety of needs ranging from regulatory compliance to commercial models that necessitate engagement. Likewise, users need to be able to use and interact with the Wi-Fi and with the brand that is providing the Wi-Fi. Unlike captive portals, once a device has been successfully onboarded to an OpenRoaming/Passpoint compliant network, the connection is more secure and future connections will be automatic, while still retaining the ability for venues and network owners to engage with users.
For venues and public Wi-Fi network owners looking to improve engagement with users, the report highlights best practice advice on establishing user needs, network requirements, processes flows, onboarding and device provisioning.
Drivers for aiming for better user engagement
The report underscores the critical need for industry stakeholders to prioritize user engagement in Wi-Fi network design and operation. By understanding and addressing the requirements of both venues and users, businesses can enhance the overall user experience, reduce costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities.
The benefits for operators and venues that improve user engagement include:
• Cost Reduction & Cost Control: Implementing efficient onboarding processes and standardized interfaces can help reduce the costs associated with managing and maintaining Wi-Fi networks, especially for venues with high user traffic.
• Increased Revenue Opportunities: By offering seamless and engaging user experiences, venues can attract more users, leading to potential revenue streams through advertising, pay-as-you-go models, or partnerships with third parties and roaming services. For instance, the adoption of OpenRoaming facilitates continuous Wi-Fi connectivity in stores and retail environments, significantly enhancing the shopping experience. It allows customers to seamlessly connect without manual logins, paving the way for real-time promotions and communications that engage customers instantly, without the need for portal logins.
• Regulatory Compliance: Understanding and implementing best practices for user engagement can help industry players comply with regulatory requirements related to user privacy, data protection, and network security. For example, certain regulatory bodies and governments mandate that service providers require users to register for Wi-Fi access. This registration helps criminal investigations trace activities where needed. OpenRoaming streamlines this process by enabling automated login once a profile is downloaded.
• Competitive Advantage: Industry players that excel in user engagement and provide a seamless Wi-Fi experience can gain a competitive edge in the market, attracting more customers and partners.
• Wi-Fi roaming: Facilitated by the WBA’s OpenRoaming Federation, Wi-Fi roaming offers venues a valuable revenue stream and enhanced user experience. It simplifies Wi-Fi connectivity for users, ensuring secure network access and increasing customer satisfaction. Roaming can also be a form of user exchange, allowing seamless connectivity across partnerships, enriching and simplifying the user experience. GDPR guidelines are implemented in OpenRoaming, ensuring customer data privacy and security, which is crucial for maintaining trust and compliance.
Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “This report underscores the critical need for industry stakeholders to prioritize user engagement in Wi-Fi network design and operation. By understanding and addressing the requirements of both venues and users, businesses can enhance the overall user experience, reduce costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. WBA encourages industry players to consider the best practices identified in the report with different business models applicable to their public Wi-Fi deployment. Enhancing the user journey and user engagement in Wi-Fi networks can ultimately improve the overall user experience and drive business success.”
The report includes insights from industry experts from GlobalReach Technology, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Cityroam, Google, Marriott International, Single Digits, and other WBA members.
Thomas Locke, Chief Technology Officer, GlobalReach Technology
“Due to the continued success of OpenRoaming and the wider market adoption of technologies like Passpoint, users are now increasingly connecting seamlessly and securely to public Wi-Fi networks. That being said, the desire for brands and users to interact in real-time on a proximity-based level has never been stronger. This report outlines the best practices for brands to offer an enhanced user experience through direct engagement via a secure Passpoint based public Wi-Fi network.”
Ben Roberts, Group Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, “Public Wi-Fi business cases are uniquely challenging in emerging markets, and success requires balancing the needs of the Wi-Fi users with those of the network owner. Technology changes all the time; one such example being the emergence of more devices that support Passpoint. These changes open up possibilities for network owners to consider new forms of user engagement. This report provides a reference for network owners and venues to understand the tools available to them to best achieve their business goals while optimizing the user experience.”
The WBA report “Venue Requirements for User Engagement”, can be downloaded at: https://wballiance.com/venue-requirements-user-engagement/
About the Wireless Broadband Alliance
Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.
WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.
Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland, Turk Telekom and Viasat.
