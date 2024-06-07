Award-winning composer and pianist Steve Barakatt premieres in Vietnam
Two concerts to be held at one of Vietnam's most significant UNESCO World Heritage SitesHANOI, VIETNAM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform at the Royal Garden of the Imperial City in Hue, Vietnam, on June 10 and 11, 2024. These concerts, presented during the distinguished Hue Festival 2024, are part of his acclaimed “Néoréalité World Tour,” which has already captivated audiences in major cities across Europe, Asia, and North America, including a debut at the iconic Carnegie Hall.
Steve Barakatt expressed his excitement for his upcoming debut concerts in Vietnam, a country where his music has resonated with millions of music listeners. Known in Vietnam for compositions such as “The Whistler’s Song,” “Rainbow Bridge,” and “Flying,” Barakatt stated:
"I am eager to finally visit my Vietnamese friends and offer a musical journey in such an iconic location that represents the heart of Vietnam’s rich culture.”
His Excellency Shawn Steil, Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam, emphasized the importance of the event:
“The music performances of a world-renowned Canadian artist at a landmark cultural event in Vietnam provide an exceptional opportunity to build bridges and celebrate the friendship between our countries through the universal language of music.”
Barakatt's “Néoréalité World Tour” has garnered attention from major media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Euronews, Forbes Magazine and the Beijing Review. The tour offers a magnificent musical journey through his most acclaimed compositions, featuring a world-class piano performance with several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems, including the UNICEF anthem, which was premiered from the International Space Station in 2009. The emotional live performance of the UNICEF anthem, which was composed by Barakatt, is one of the most symbolic moments of the concert.
ABOUT STEVE BARAKATT
For more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. The world’s most recognized composer of official anthems, Barakatt is the man behind “Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem”, the Saemangeum MegaCity anthem “One More Heart, One More Dream”, the official anthem of Ordre national du Québec “Devenir”, anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the world’s 66 Royal Golf Clubs, and compositions for numerous other prestigious organizations and TV broadcast events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. His successful career as a concert pianist has taken him to five continents, where he has given over 500 performances. He has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and his music catalogue has exceeded 250,000,000 views on YouTube.
In 2018, he was awarded a decoration by the Prime Minister of South Korea, and he was named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. He is a Universal Music MENA artist and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Publishing Group.
Cathy Wong
Rainbow Bridge Story Ltd
+852 2588 3555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Steve Barakatt at the Hue Festival 2024