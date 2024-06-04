OSCE-supported Meeting of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism Concludes in Bishkek

From 27-31 May, the 40th Plenary Meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) took place in Bishkek. Supported by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, this event underscored the OSCE’s role in regional efforts to combat financial crimes and enhance financial security.

Delegations from member states convened to co-ordinate strategies, make crucial decisions, and evaluate adherence to international AML/CFT standards. The participants presented progress reports and addressed shortcomings identified in mutual evaluations, aiming to strengthen regional financial security and promote sustainable economic development.

"This meeting underscores our shared commitment to enhancing regional financial security and offers an opportunity to deepen co-operation and exchange best practices for effectively addressing these threats. Only through joint efforts can we create a safer and a more stable financial system," shared Ekaterine Nakashidze, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek reaffirms its partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and its commitment to improving financial security to ensure a stable and secure financial environment in the broader OSCE area.