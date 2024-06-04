MOQI LTD. Attains AWS Generative AI Competency Partnership
MOQI LTD. proudly announces that it has achieved AWS Generative AI Competency alongside leading companies including NVIDIA, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, etc.SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOQI LTD. is proud to announce that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes MOQI LTD. as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.
Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Moqi Inc. as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions using AWS services, for example, Amazon SageMaker. Moqi Inc. possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.
"We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency alongside seven other leading companies, including NVIDIA, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, etc.," said Zhuofei Meng, VP of MOQI LTD. "This achievement allows us to enhance further our AI capabilities with the power of AWS generative AI technologies and provide our clients with some of the most innovative and efficient solutions."
The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.
MOQI LTD. can now offer its clients access to the latest advancements in generative AI technology through its flagship product, MyScale. MyScale's generative AI solution, built on AWS, features a powerful and versatile AI-native database known as MyScaleDB. This database is adept at handling vector search, which is crucial for efficient and accurate information retrieval in the context of AI-driven QA systems. It also supports SQL, making it useful for a wide range of data needs. At the same time, Amazon SageMaker, a service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools and workflows, plays a pivotal role in this solution by providing a robust and scalable infrastructure that supports the critical steps of query rewriting and vectorization.
Working with AWS is a testament to MOQI LTD.’s dedication to innovation and driving the advancement of AI technologies. With MyScale, businesses can now unlock the full potential of AI and stay ahead of the competition. MOQI LTD. is committed to continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AI and looks forward to working with AWS to shape the new paradigm of AI agents with large language models (LLM) and big data through SQL vector databases.
