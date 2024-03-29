MyScaleDB Open-sourced: the SQL Vector Database with High Performance
MyScaleDB, the innovative SQL vector database, is to announce that it is now open-source. It utilizes SQL queries to accelerate vector search and processing.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyScaleDB, the SQL vector database, is thrilled to announce that it is now open-source as of March 29. This move marks a significant milestone for the AI developer community because it provides a powerful tool to build and scale AI applications like never before.
MyScaleDB is a high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective database that harnesses SQL queries to accelerate vector search and processing. It's team of experienced database engineers has worked tirelessly to create a solution that enables every developer to build production-grade GenAI applications with powerful and familiar SQL.
We believe that the open sourcing of MyScaleDB gives developers the keys to unlock the full potential to handle the complexities of today’s ever-changing AI world. Developers will have the freedom to customize and enhance the database to suit their specific needs, whether they are building an AI chatbot, a recommendation system, a natural language processing application, or any other Generative AI product and solutions.
Here are some of the key benefits of using MyScaleDB in AI projects:
1. Fully SQL-Compatible:
- Fast, powerful, and efficient vector search, filtered search, and SQL-vector join queries
- Use SQL with vector-related functions to interact with MyScaleDB. No need to learn complex new tools or frameworks – stick with what you know and love.
2. Production-Ready for AI applications:
- A single platform to manage and process structured data, text, vector, JSON, geospatial, time-series data, and more.
- Improved RAG accuracy by combining vectors with rich metadata and performing high-precision, high-efficiency filtered search at any ratio.
3. Unmatched performance and scalability:
- MyScaleDB leverages cutting-edge OLAP database architecture and advanced vector algorithms for lightning-fast vector operations.
- Scale the GenAI applications effortlessly and cost-effectively as data grows.
Linpeng Tang, CTO of MyScale: “We're thrilled to put the power of MyScaleDB into the hands of developers worldwide. By open-sourcing our technology, we aim to foster innovation and collaboration within the AI developer community, ultimately leading to groundbreaking solutions in AI data management and analytics.”
Wen Dai, General Manager of Solutions Architecture, Greater China, AWS: “Vector data processing is a critical part for LLM infrastructure, while SQL can provide significant scalability and convenience to application developers. MyScale has made notable contributions in this area. With its open source availability, developers will have options to leverage the value of structured data to work with different LLMs for diversified use cases, for better performance, lower cost, and faster innovation paces.”
Welcome to the GitHub repository and start building with MyScaleDB. Looking forward to seeing what developers will create.
We're committed to continuously improving and evolving MyScaleDB to meet the ever-changing needs of the AI industry. Join MyScaleDB on this exciting journey and be part of the revolution in AI data management!
For the latest updates and to connect with fellow MyScaleDB developers, follow us on Twitter or join our Discord community. Let's build the future of AI together!
