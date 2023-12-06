Moqi Inc Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance for MyScale
Moqi Inc. announced today that it has completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination for its flagship product, MyScale.BEIJING, CHINA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moqi Inc. announced today that it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination for its flagship product, MyScale system (“MyScale”). The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, attested to Moqi Inc’s information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for the data science and technology industry, and its SaaS product MyScale was designed and implemented as of September 26, 2023, following the description criteria.
SOC 2 compliance has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so it guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard customer data. Type 1 reports evaluate the suitability of the design of controls at a specific point in time. It assesses whether the organization's systems are designed to meet the criteria outlined in the Trust Service Criteria.
MyScale, a cloud-based vector database optimized for AI applications and solutions, allows users to effectively manage massive volumes of data for the development of robust AI applications. With the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, MyScale users can have peace of mind knowing that their personal information is protected from unauthorized access, disclosure, and modification. This compliance also assures users that their data is stored and managed in a secure environment.
"We are thrilled to announce that MyScale is now SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing a secure platform for our users," said Cheng Tai, CEO of Moqi Inc. "We understand the importance of data security, and we are dedicated to continuously improving our processes to ensure the safety of our users' information. This compliance is just one step towards our goal of creating a trustworthy and reliable platform for our users."
Moqi Inc's completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for MyScale is a significant milestone for the company. It not only demonstrates its dedication to data security but also highlights its commitment to providing a top-notch user experience. With this compliance, MyScale users can continue to track their weight with confidence, knowing that their data is in safe hands. Learn more about MyScale or explore its features through a free trial.
Nan Xiang
Moqi Inc.
