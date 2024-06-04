International Film maker Mukesh Modi awarded Dada Saheb Phalke as International Film Producer on May 30th 2024 in Mumbai
International Film Maker Mukesh Modi awarded Dada Saheb Phalke as International Film Producer on May 30th 2024 by Dada Saheb Phalke Film Distribution on their 155th Dada Saheb Phalke Jayanti in Mumbai - India at Mukesh Patel Auditorium.
Dada Saheb Phalke Film Distributors 155th Jayanti event was filled with celebrities, models, actors, filmmakers, producers, and directors. Famous celebrities Dipak Tijori, Poonam Dhillon, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Kumar, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Guatam, famous Singer Udit Narayan, Bokadia family of Rajshree production and mane more were lined up on Dada Saheb Phalke Award ceremony
Modi on a Mission
Award-Winning Indian-American Filmmaker and Director Mukesh Modi’s release of “The Elevator,” starring Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina debuted in theatres on streaming platforms with a successful release, but more importantly, Modi realized a major gap in the process that oftentimes leaves filmmakers at a loss from distribution to return on investment. While studios have been backlogged with a long list of films to be released, independent filmmakers are finding themselves at a deficit between securing distribution, financing, placement/release, and giving away a significant percentage of return to a streaming service—resulting in a fruitless waiting game, pain-staking process and upside-down investment.
As an industry innovator, Modi decided to BE the changeby launching a widely successful streaming service—Indie Films World (IFW)—that not only creates a no-nonsense solution for independent filmmakers, but also a portal of the latest and top-rated variety of films for audiences who have grown tired of the same collection of films available on mainstream platforms.
Modi is unstoppable after making his first feature film “The Elevator” he has made web series “Mission Kashi” in Hindi language which was release in October 2022 on Indie Films World Platform. Modi’s 3 more films will be released this year.
“TORN” starring Alfonso Freeman he is a son of Morgan Freeman. Torn is Psychological Thriller Feature Film.
“BRIDE OF ZAMBAI” short English film streaming on Indie Films World
“POLITICAL WAR” Bollywood Hindi Feature film is now streaming on Indie Films World.
Journey into Filmmaking
Modi’s journey into filmmaking began with a spark ignited by Bollywood and nurtured by his relentless pursuit of his passion. Undeterred by the lack of connections in the industry, he ventured to Los Angeles, US to master the craft, eventually producing his own film, driven solely by his unwavering passion for storytelling and reaching audiences. “My first film, The Elevator was sold to Amazon, and is doing well on the OTT. This pushed me to take the plunge.”
Filmmaking Style and Passionate Themes
Modi’s filmmaking ethos revolves around conveying messages and fostering awareness rather than mere storytelling. He aims to guide audiences towards positive action, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding societal values and cohesion. “It is easy to make films on history or what has already happened. However, my aim is to make films that give a solution. And, Political War does that. It offers a way out for the audience.”
Cinema, according to Modi, serves as a potent tool for societal change, advocating for content that uplifts and unites. “I urge fellow filmmakers to harness the medium’s transformative potential by promoting positive messages and solutions to prevalent issues.”
Future Endeavors
Beyond Political War, Modi ventures into diverse genres with upcoming projects like Torn, a psychological thriller featuring Alfonso Freeman, son of Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman. He remains committed to shedding light on compelling narratives, including stories rooted in Indian culture and experiences.
“THUGS OF ARMS” Hindi Mini Web Series
“AKHRI MANZIL” Hindi Short Film
Now he is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards, film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.
