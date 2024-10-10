Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mukesh Modi announces the release of 'Thugs of Arms' Web Series on Amazon Prime in USA/UK

Thugs of Arms produced by Mukesh Modi of D Star Entertainment is also streaming on IndieFilmsWorld.com streaming Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mukesh Modi proudly announces the release of “Thugs of Arms” Web Series on Amazon Prime in USA & UKAfter releasing of “Political War” bollywood hindi feature film, The Elevator, Torn Mr. Modi proudly announces to release Bollywood hindi web series "Thugs of Arms", produced by Mukesh Modi under the D Star Entertainment, Indie Films World banners in collaboration with Chandan Paani Studio is generating buzz with its release on Amazon Prime Video in the USA and UK. Directed by Pavanprint Singh, this gripping series is now available for streaming, captivating audiences with its intense and suspenseful storylineThugs of Arms produced by Mukesh Modi of D Star Entertainment is also streaming on IndieFilmsWorld.com OTT Platform.Produced by D Star Entertainment’s Mukesh Modi in collaboration with Chandan Paani Studio of Chandan Singh, Thugs of Arms follows A group of 4 People Hijack’s a Restaurant and cyber-attack a Business Tycoon ‘Vishwajeet Parmar’ collecting some Vital Information from his laptop, soon things starts to unfolds and the evening takes unexpected turns.The criminal drama will keep the audience engaged long after the credits roll as they discuss various theories of what is and isn’t real.Starring, Sumant Vilas Nitturkar, Srishti Mandal, Prashant Karad, Soham Kaloke, Deepak Pandit, Arvind Rai, Gaurav Prince and many more.Take away from “Thugs of Arms”In Thugs of Arms a business tycoon was attacked in a restaurant. However, can he truly be escaped? Are we prepared of any kind of attack? It brings an awareness to be alert and be prepared of any uncertainty.This film is a must-see for its blend of intense personal drama and crime, delivering a unique emotional journey that keeps you hooked. It dives deep into how the criminal plan their attack and pay the price of avoidance, all set against a gripping supernatural backdrop.Objective of the film “Thugs of Arms” by directorOur goal is to keep viewers fully engaged with our characters, ensuring they're hooked from the moment they appear on screen until their exit. Get ready for a thrilling ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting each new episode.Now Modi is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA), film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.Attention FilmmakersFilmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:indiefilmsinc24@gmail.comFor general questions, email:info@indiefilmsworld.comWebsite & Social MediaWebsite: indiefilmsworld.comInstagram: @realmukeshmodi and @indiefilmsworldTwitter: @realmukeshmodi and @indiefilmsworldIOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films WorldAndroid TV App: Indie Films World

