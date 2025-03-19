Indie Film Festival Announces 2024 Nominations for Hollywood & Bollywood Films to Compete for Prestigious Honors.
IFFA announces 2024 nominations, celebrating top Hollywood & Bollywood films. The festival runs June 2-5, 25, at Quad Cinema in NYC, honoring indie filmmakers.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) is proud to announce the nominations for the best films of 2024 from Hollywood and Bollywood. This esteemed international film festival, set to take place from June 2-5, 2025, at Quad Cinema in New York City, will recognize the brilliance and creativity of independent filmmakers from around the globe. With more than 100 films participating, the festival will shine a spotlight on diverse voices in the film industry.
Nominations for Hollywood Films of 2024
The Hollywood nominees showcase extraordinary performances and cinematic achievements across multiple categories:
• Best Actor – Male
o Dennis Quaid – The Substance
o Andrew Garfield – We Live in Time
o Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
o Mo Chara – Kneecap
o Besir Zeciri – The Girl with the Needle
• Best Actor – Female
o Demi Moore – The Substance
o Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
o Vic Carmen Sonne – The Girl with the Needle
o Florence Pugh – We Live in Time
o Nell Tiger Free – The First Omen
• Best Film
o Dune: Part Two
o The Brutalist
o Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
o The Substance
o Torn
• Best Director
o George Miller – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
o Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
o Luca Guadagnino – Challengers
o Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
o Arkasha Stevenson – The First Omen
Nominations for Bollywood Films of 2024
Bollywood nominees demonstrate the richness and diversity of India’s independent film landscape:
• Best Actor – Male
o Akshay Kumar – Sarfira
o Ajay Devgan – Maidan
o Kartik Aaryan – Chandu Champion
o Rajkumar Rao – Srikanth
o Vikrant Massey – The Sabarmati Exp
• Best Actor – Female
o Alia Bhatt – Jigra
o Janhvi Kapoor – Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
o Katrina Kaif – Merry Christmas
o Sharvari Wagh – Vedaa
o Yami Gautam – Article 370
• Best Film
o Article 370
o Binny and Family
o Chandu Champion
o Laapata Ladies
o Stree 2
• Best Director
o Aditya Jambhale – Article 370
o Amar Kaushik – Stree 2
o Kabir Khan – Chandu Champion
o Kiran Rao – Laapata Ladies
o Siddharth Anand – Fighter
• Best Debutante
o Abhay Verma – Munjya
o Anjini Dhawan – Binny and Family
o Lakshya – Kill
o Nitanshi Goel – Laapata Ladies
o Sparsh Srivastav – Laapata Ladies
• OTT – Special Mention
o Anupam Kher – Vijay 69
o Bhumi Pednekar – Bhakshak
o Imtiaz Ali – Chamkila
o Panchayat – Amazon Prime Video
o The Great Indian Kapil Show – Netflix
About the Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA)
The Indie Film Festival Awards is a non-profit organization devoted to supporting independent filmmakers globally. IFFA celebrates filmmaking excellence through its annual awards and other programs, providing valuable services, education, and resources to filmmakers at all stages of their careers. The festival aims to empower filmmakers and bring unique stories to a worldwide audience through its streaming platform, Indie Films World, offering a distribution network for films and content.
Our Mission:
• To uplift and nurture the indie filmmaking community and support filmmakers’ creative journeys.
• To empower filmmakers, including students, and bring their unique stories to the global stage.
• To provide global exposure through our dedicated streaming platform and distribution network.
• To recognize the brilliance and ingenuity of filmmakers at the IFFA festival, offering them a platform to showcase their work to the world.
The Future of Independent Film
IFFA is dedicated to helping independent filmmakers realize their dreams by guiding them through every stage of the filmmaking process. The festival provides a platform for these filmmakers to showcase their works to the world, unlocking opportunities for global exposure and distribution through Indie Films World.
Attention Filmmakers
Filmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:iffa@indiefilmfestivalawards.com
For general questions, email:info.indiefilmfestivalawards@gmail.com
Website & Social Media
Website: indiefilmfestivalawards.org
Instagram: @realmukeshmodi
Twitter: @realmukeshmodi
IOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films World
Android TV App: Indie Films World
Mukesh Modi
Indie Films World
+1 917-215-1491
info.indiefilmfestivalawards@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.