Indie Film Festival Announces 2024 Nominations for Hollywood & Bollywood Films to Compete for Prestigious Honors.

IFFA announces 2024 nominations, celebrating top Hollywood & Bollywood films. The festival runs June 2-5, 25, at Quad Cinema in NYC, honoring indie filmmakers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) is proud to announce the nominations for the best films of 2024 from Hollywood and Bollywood. This esteemed international film festival, set to take place from June 2-5, 2025, at Quad Cinema in New York City, will recognize the brilliance and creativity of independent filmmakers from around the globe. With more than 100 films participating, the festival will shine a spotlight on diverse voices in the film industry.Nominations for Hollywood Films of 2024The Hollywood nominees showcase extraordinary performances and cinematic achievements across multiple categories:• Best Actor – Maleo Dennis Quaid – The Substanceo Andrew Garfield – We Live in Timeo Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagao Mo Chara – Kneecapo Besir Zeciri – The Girl with the Needle• Best Actor – Femaleo Demi Moore – The Substanceo Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagao Vic Carmen Sonne – The Girl with the Needleo Florence Pugh – We Live in Timeo Nell Tiger Free – The First Omen• Best Filmo Dune: Part Twoo The Brutalisto Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagao The Substanceo Torn• Best Directoro George Miller – Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagao Coralie Fargeat – The Substanceo Luca Guadagnino – Challengerso Rich Peppiatt – Kneecapo Arkasha Stevenson – The First OmenNominations for Bollywood Films of 2024Bollywood nominees demonstrate the richness and diversity of India’s independent film landscape:• Best Actor – Maleo Akshay Kumar – Sarfirao Ajay Devgan – Maidano Kartik Aaryan – Chandu Championo Rajkumar Rao – Srikantho Vikrant Massey – The Sabarmati Exp• Best Actor – Femaleo Alia Bhatt – Jigrao Janhvi Kapoor – Mr. & Mrs. Mahio Katrina Kaif – Merry Christmaso Sharvari Wagh – Vedaao Yami Gautam – Article 370• Best Filmo Article 370o Binny and Familyo Chandu Championo Laapata Ladieso Stree 2• Best Directoro Aditya Jambhale – Article 370o Amar Kaushik – Stree 2o Kabir Khan – Chandu Championo Kiran Rao – Laapata Ladieso Siddharth Anand – Fighter• Best Debutanteo Abhay Verma – Munjyao Anjini Dhawan – Binny and Familyo Lakshya – Killo Nitanshi Goel – Laapata Ladieso Sparsh Srivastav – Laapata Ladies• OTT – Special Mentiono Anupam Kher – Vijay 69o Bhumi Pednekar – Bhakshako Imtiaz Ali – Chamkilao Panchayat – Amazon Prime Videoo The Great Indian Kapil Show – NetflixAbout the Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA)The Indie Film Festival Awards is a non-profit organization devoted to supporting independent filmmakers globally. IFFA celebrates filmmaking excellence through its annual awards and other programs, providing valuable services, education, and resources to filmmakers at all stages of their careers. The festival aims to empower filmmakers and bring unique stories to a worldwide audience through its streaming platform, Indie Films World , offering a distribution network for films and content.Our Mission:• To uplift and nurture the indie filmmaking community and support filmmakers’ creative journeys.• To empower filmmakers, including students, and bring their unique stories to the global stage.• To provide global exposure through our dedicated streaming platform and distribution network.• To recognize the brilliance and ingenuity of filmmakers at the IFFA festival, offering them a platform to showcase their work to the world.The Future of Independent FilmIFFA is dedicated to helping independent filmmakers realize their dreams by guiding them through every stage of the filmmaking process. The festival provides a platform for these filmmakers to showcase their works to the world, unlocking opportunities for global exposure and distribution through Indie Films World.Attention FilmmakersFilmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:iffa@indiefilmfestivalawards.comFor general questions, email:info.indiefilmfestivalawards@gmail.comWebsite & Social MediaWebsite: indiefilmfestivalawards.orgInstagram: @realmukeshmodiTwitter: @realmukeshmodiIOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films WorldAndroid TV App: Indie Films World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.