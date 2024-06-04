Future Innovation Tech Expo 2024 to Be Held at Daegu EXCO, from October 23 to 26: Showcasing Advanced New Industries

Logo UI of FIX 2024 A Scene from 2023 Daegu Robot Expo (ROBEX 2023) A Scene from ICT Convergence Expo Korea 2023 (ITCE 2023) A Scene from 2023 Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo (DIFA 2023)

FIX 2024 will occur at Daegu EXCO from October 23 to 26, aiming as the new center of new industries integrating Mobility, Robotics, and ICT

We are preparing FIX 2024 to become a global specialized exhibition comparable to the world's top three IT exhibitions. We will spare no effort to establish Daegu as a central city for new industries.” — Hong Joon-pyo, Mayor of Daegu