Future Innovation Tech Expo 2024 to Be Held at Daegu EXCO, from October 23 to 26: Showcasing Advanced New Industries
FIX 2024 will occur at Daegu EXCO from October 23 to 26, aiming as the new center of new industries integrating Mobility, Robotics, and ICT
We are preparing FIX 2024 to become a global specialized exhibition comparable to the world's top three IT exhibitions. We will spare no effort to establish Daegu as a central city for new industries.”DAEGU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October, the Daegu Metropolitan City (Mayor Hong Joon-pyo) will host the 2024 Future Innovation Tech Expo (FIX 2024) at Daegu EXCO. This event will showcase innovative technologies that illuminate the future.
— Hong Joon-pyo, Mayor of Daegu
FIX 2024 will be an 'innovation technology integrated platform' where the latest technologies, such as UAM (Urban Air Mobility), future mobility, robots, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and semiconductors, can be seen in one place. The expo will be held over four days from October 23 to 26 across the entire EXCO venue.
As emerging industries rise and boundaries between industries blur, there is a growing need for a unified business platform that connects and integrates new global industry trends centered on innovative technologies. Daegu has been focusing on fostering new industry policies, making it an ideal industrial base for establishing an integrated business platform. Building on its experience of successfully hosting related exhibitions such as the Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo (DIFA), Daegu has been planning and preparing for a specialized new industry exhibition.
FIX 2024 will combine previously separate events, such as the 'ICT Convergence Expo Korea (ITCE)' and 'Daegu Robot Expo (ROBEX)' centered around DIFA, into a single event where top-tier domestic and international companies and speakers will participate. The exhibition will consist of four sections: Mobility Hall, Robot Hall, ABB Hall, and Startup Hall.
The Mobility Hall, through DIFA, aims to ensure the inaugural success of FIX 2024, showcasing a variety of the latest technologies across the mobility industry, including electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, autonomous driving, secondary batteries, and electrification components. Continuing from last year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy will co-host the event, with major global mobility companies such as Hyundai, Kia, Samsung SDI, and GM preparing to participate. The goal is to create a venue for demonstrating and experiencing future technologies such as SDVs, PBVs, and concept cars. Additionally, promotional booths for the Daegu-Gyeongbuk New Airport (opening in 2029) and a UAM experience center will be set up, offering VR experiences and various promotional programs.
The Robot Hall will take over the Daegu Robot Expo (ROBEX) position. This year, Daegu has actively pursued investment agreements with global companies like Rainbow Robotics, STS ROBOTECH, and Bear Robotics, which aligns with the 'National Robot Test Field Project.' The Robot Hall will display the current status of manufacturing robots, F&B serving robots, AI robots, delivery robots, and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots). A special Startup IR pavilion will be set up to promote investment in robot companies, aiming to establish Korea as one of the top three global robot nations.
The ABB Hall inherits the legacy of the ICT Convergence Expo Korea (ITCE). Daegu is focusing on creating a national digital innovation district, with SK Group announcing plans to build an 800 billion won AI data center in Suseong Alpha City last December. The ABB Hall will showcase ICT that drives future industries, society, and the economy, including AI, blockchain, big data, ICT, cybersecurity, non-memory semiconductors, and the metaverse. The hall will also highlight Daegu's current status as the largest digital innovation hub outside the metropolitan area and the center of ABB industry development, offering experiences of commercial services and technologies using ABB.
The Startup Hall will be a completely new section, not inheriting roles from previous exhibitions. FIX 2024's key feature is the platform for 'sharing innovative technologies' and 'discovering technologies/companies leading the world.' As part of this, a startup arena will be set up to host the ICT idea and startup competition festival. The 'PNP Korea Expo' hosted by the world's largest accelerator, Plug and Play (PNP), will feature startup IR pitching and investment networking, and the 'Global Innovator Festa (GIF)' will showcase startup technology exhibitions and product experiences.
International conferences will also be held simultaneously. These conferences will feature keynote speeches from top-tier global anchor company speakers on future innovation technologies and introduce the latest trends and technologies in new industries through individual tech sessions. The mobility sector will cover electrification (EV), UAM, SDV, and autonomous driving, the robot sector will address global robot industry changes and response strategies, and the ABB/semiconductor sector will discuss AI, metaverse, cybersecurity, and semiconductor trends. Other large-scale business programs include new technology presentations, investment attraction briefings, export consultation meetings with 200 selected top buyers from 30 countries, and purchasing consultations with major companies and public institutions. New events such as the Innovation Awards, presentation of the Gaia-X (data industry) joint project results, smart mobility startup camp, job fairs, and Daegu Night (networking) will also be held.
Daegu plans to connect cultural facilities such as the Daegu Art Museum and Concert House with exhibitions and performances during the event to encourage visitors to stay in Daegu. Various tours, including new industry tours, modern alley tours, and Kim Gwang-seok Street, will be utilized to provide diverse attractions.
Mayor Hong Joon-pyo of Daegu said, "We are preparing FIX 2024 to become a global specialized exhibition comparable to the world's top three IT exhibitions," and added, "We will spare no effort to establish Daegu as a central city for new industries through this event."
FIX 2024 will be held in the entire exhibition hall of Daegu EXCO, covering approximately 30,000 square meters, 450 companies, and 2,000 booths. The exhibition and the conference will start on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, with the conference running until Friday, October 25, and the exhibition continuing until Saturday, October 26. Supporting events for visitors will include future mobility test drives, advanced technology experiences, international exchange forums, and hospitality, tourism, and transportation assistance.
