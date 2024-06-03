Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 1670
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act.
(2) The term includes a federally qualified health
center and a rural health clinic as defined in 42 U.S.C. §
1395x(aa)(2) and (4) (relating to definitions).
"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical
equipment supplier or person that is licensed, certified or
otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the
laws of this Commonwealth or another state.
"Health care service." Any treatment, admission, procedure,
medical supplies and equipment or other services, including
behavioral health, prescribed or otherwise provided or proposed
to be provided by a health care provider to a patient for the
diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health
condition, illness, injury or disease.
"Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical
Health Act." The Health Information Technology for Economic and
Clinical Health Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and
467-496).
"Health insurance policy." As follows:
(1) A policy, subscriber contract, certificate or plan
issued by an insurer that provides medical or health care
coverage.
(2) The term includes a dental only and a vision only
policy.
(3) The term does not include:
