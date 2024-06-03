Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 1670

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act.

(2) The term includes a federally qualified health

center and a rural health clinic as defined in 42 U.S.C. §

1395x(aa)(2) and (4) (relating to definitions).

(2) A FEDERALLY QUALIFIED HEALTH CENTER AS DEFINED IN 42

U.S.C. § 1395X(AA)(4) (RELATING TO DEFINITIONS).

(3) A RURAL HEALTH CLINIC AS DEFINED IN 42 U.S.C. §

1395XX(AA)(2).

"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical

equipment supplier or person that is licensed, certified or

otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the

laws of this Commonwealth or another state.

"Health care service." Any treatment, admission, procedure,

medical supplies and equipment or other services, including

behavioral health, prescribed or otherwise provided or proposed

to be provided by a health care provider to a patient for the

diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health

condition, illness, injury or disease.

"Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical

Health Act." The Health Information Technology for Economic and

Clinical Health Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and

467-496).

"Health insurance policy." As follows:

(1) A policy, subscriber contract, certificate or plan

issued by an insurer that provides medical or health care

coverage.

(2) The term includes a dental only and a vision only

policy.

(3) The term does not include:

