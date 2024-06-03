Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1672
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1542
PRINTER'S NO. 1672
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1173
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROTHMAN, BOSCOLA, BAKER, FONTANA, MILLER,
BREWSTER, CULVER AND VOGEL, APRIL 22, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 3, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9), entitled
"An act establishing the State Real Estate Commission and
providing for the licensing of real estate brokers and
salesmen," in definitions, further providing for definitions;
in application of the act and penalties, further providing
for exclusions; and, in duties of licensees, providing for
right to cancel sales agreements or sales contracts for
wholesale transactions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "broker" and "salesperson" in
section 201 of the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9),
known as the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act, are
amended and the section is amended by adding definitions to
read:
Section 201. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Broker." Any of the following:
