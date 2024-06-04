County Route 62 (Bear Fork Road) will be closed starting Monday June 3, 2024

Page Content

Doddridge County Route 62, Bear Fork Road, will be closed from milepost 3.492 to 3.231 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday June 3, 2024, through Friday June 14, 2024, for replacement of bridges with box culverts. The road will be closed to all traffic at the time of demolition and installation. Otherwise, there will be flaggers on site.

THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, must take alternate routes during daytime operations.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​