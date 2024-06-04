Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,604 in the last 365 days.

Exit Ramp Closure on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, June 3, 2024

Page Content

Exit 6 on Interstate 64 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, for a routine safety inspection of the James River Road Overpass Bridge. 

During the closure, traffic will follow the posted temporary detour signs, that utilize US 60 and Interstate 64 Exit 15 (29th Street). After completion of this work, the James River Road Overpass Bridge will reopen with no change to traffic flow or alignment.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and follow all posted signs. Law enforcement will be on site to assist in keeping the work zone safe.​​

You just read:

Exit Ramp Closure on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, June 3, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more