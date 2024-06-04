Exit Ramp Closure on Interstate 64 Beginning Monday, June 3, 2024

Page Content

Exit 6 on Interstate 64 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, for a routine safety inspection of the James River Road Overpass Bridge.

During the closure, traffic will follow the posted temporary detour signs, that utilize US 60 and Interstate 64 Exit 15 (29th Street). After completion of this work, the James River Road Overpass Bridge will reopen with no change to traffic flow or alignment.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and follow all posted signs. Law enforcement will be on site to assist in keeping the work zone safe.​​