Johnsons Mill Road in Morgan County to be Closed Beginning Monday, June 3, 2024

Johnsons Mill Road, County Route 38/3, in Morgan County, will be closed 24 hours a day beginning at 7 a.m., on Monday, June 3, 2024, to allow for realignment of the existing Johnsons Mill Road in conjunction with the US 522 Bypass. The road will be barricaded off approximately seven tenths of a mile from US 522 and approximately four tenths of a mile from the intersection of Fearnow Road, County Route 15/1. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

