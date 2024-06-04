Creata Chain and Corum8 Sign MOU for Strategic Partnership to Strengthen the Web3 Ecosystem
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creata Chain, a leading interoperability platform, and Corum8, a distinguished supporter of crypto projects and user communities in Europe and the MENA region, have announced a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to enhance and expand Creata Chain's Web3 ecosystem.
The MOU represents a significant milestone, leveraging Corum8's extensive experience and accomplishments in global community engagement to bolster Creata Chain’s initiatives. This partnership will facilitate the integration of various projects into Creata Chain, ensuring they are well-prepared for listing on top global exchanges.
Founded by Neha Soni, Corum8 has established itself as a leader in marketing, public relations, and technology development. With over 700 blockchain and AI projects launched worldwide and a distinguished career at IBM, Neha Soni has positioned Corum8 as a respected entity in the blockchain industry. Her strategic insights have earned her recognition as a market leader and influential advisor.
“This partnership will significantly contribute to the development of our ecosystem by sharing expertise and resources. It will increase the visibility and adoption of Creata Chain's Web3 projects and foster collaboration with various Web3 initiatives and user communities to raise awareness and interest,” said Jeremy Jung, Co-Founder and COO of Creata Chain.
The collaboration will see both companies supporting each other by jointly exploring events targeting developers and community users. These efforts will facilitate the listing of projects on top global exchanges, reinforcing the partnership's commitment to advancing the Web3 ecosystem.
This strategic partnership marks an important step in strengthening the Web3 ecosystem for widespread adoption of interoperability in the crypto industry. Creata Chain and Corum8 plan to leverage their respective strengths to deliver cutting-edge solutions and expand their influence in the blockchain space.
*About Creata Chain*
Creata Chain is an interoperability platform designed to seamlessly connect various blockchain networks. By enabling efficient communication and integration between different blockchain ecosystems, Creata Chain aims to foster innovation and streamline operations within the crypto industry.
*About Corum8*
Corum8, founded by Neha Soni, specializes in marketing, public relations, and technology development for blockchain and AI projects. With a strong track record of over 700 successful project launches and extensive experience in global community engagement, Corum8 is a prominent player in the blockchain industry.
Brenda Cho
