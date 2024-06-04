Stephanie Hines Coaching Voted Woodstock’s Alignable Local Business Person of the Year for 2024

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo Alignable Local Business Person of the Year 2024

Stephanie Hines Coaching, a leading business and marketing firm headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, is Alignable’s Local Business Person of the Year for 2024.

WOODSTOCK, GA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching, a leading business and marketing firm headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, has been awarded the prestigious title of Alignable’s Local Business Person of the Year for 2024. This marks the third time that Stephanie Hines Coaching has been honored in Alignable's annual contest, which celebrates collaboration and excellence among small business owners in North America.

Stephanie Hines, the visionary entrepreneur behind Stephanie Hines Coaching, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "It's truly an honor to be recognized by Alignable and my peers in the business community. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the incredible clients we have the privilege to serve."

Alignable's contest drew an impressive participation, with over 309,000 votes cast during what was described as "the best and most fast-paced networking event most local business owners ever experience."

A serial entrepreneur and seasoned coach with over two decades of experience, Stephanie Hines has garnered praise for her unique approach to helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Most recently featured in Authority Magazine’s Leading with Heart series, Hines’ ability to identify and address the core issues facing businesses, coupled with her dedication to providing personalized solutions, has earned her the admiration of her clients and peers alike.

Charity Drabnik, owner of Intentional Interactions of Austell, Georgia, commended Hines for her ability to uncover and resolve obstacles, stating, "Stephanie has the gift to dig in and find the actual problem that needs to be solved and guides you to find solutions that eliminate or reduce obstacles."

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate collaboration and growth among entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

Alignable, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, boasts nearly 8 million members and millions of connections across over 35,000 local communities. It serves as an online network where small business owners across North America connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses.