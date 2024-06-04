The Talk Awards Honors Restaurants for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings
Three restaurants were recently honored by the Talk Awards for their efforts in customer service and satisfaction, garnering them each a Talk Award.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talk Awards is pleased to recognize three restaurants across the country for offering not only high-quality food but high-quality customer service.
With locations in Middleton and Madison, Wisconsin, Dhaba Indian Bistro has been offering fine Indian dining to the communities since 2012. Both locations are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday and have menus with excellent options that reflect the best features in Indian cuisine. The large selection of freshly prepared items includes crafted curries served in authentic Indian spices along with vegetables that are sauteed to perfection. In addition to delicious, traditional Indian cuisine, the restaurants have a welcoming ambiance that draws customers in every time. This all combines for a customer experience that is unmatched and has led to the restaurant receiving 10 consecutive Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. For more information, visit Dhaba Indian Bistro’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/dhaba-indian-bistro/.
Rim Café is a chocolate shop nestled into the Little Italy Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Owned by French Italian chocolatier, René Kobeitri, the shop offers an array of fresh roasted coffee drinks, gourmet hot chocolate, gelato and sweet treats. Among the shop’s specialties is cannoli. Recently the café hosted a flight of cannoli challenge event, showcasing its delicious treats, and it even offers a cannoli bruleé. The shop is constantly hosting and supporting community events and community members, demonstrating love for the city and its residents. This level of customer service has earned Rim Café 15 straight Talk Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/rim-cafe/.
Jakers Bar and Grill has been serving Idaho and Montana communities for nearly half a century. With five locations (Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Meridian, Idaho, and Great Falls, Montana), Jakers is more than just a restaurant. The owners have listened to guests over the years and created an atmosphere and menus that showcase what the West has to offer, with a superb dining experience that is unparalleled. The menu features Double R Ranch prime rib and steaks and Idaho trout and only the finest ingredients made from scratch every day. In addition to high-quality food, Jakers provides a clean, friendly, relaxed atmosphere and always makes guests feel special. Customer service like this has earned the restaurant chain 13 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit https://www.jakers.com/.
As the second quarter of 2024 wraps up, The Talk Awards is seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.
