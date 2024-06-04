City Beat News Honors Automotive Businesses for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
With a focus on providing top-quality care for customers, three businesses in the automotive industry recently earned consecutive Spectrum Awards.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News is pleased to honor automotive businesses that all recently received consecutive Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.
Coventry Cars of San Diego Jaguar Independent Service has been providing service and repairs for Jaguar owners in the community for more than three decades. The team members at Coventry Cars of San Diego know Jaguars inside and out, and the ASE-certified master technicians use genuine Jaguar parts. In addition, all work is backed by a 12-month, unlimited-mileage warranty. No matter the repair needed, Coventry Cars of San Diego has the necessary expertise to provide customers’ precision automobiles with exactly the level of service required. This level of dedication to customers and service has led to 10 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/COVENTRY-CARS-JAGUAR-INDEPENDENT-SERVICE-SAN-DIEGO-CA.
Awesome Auto Sales & Salvage in Mondovi, Wisconsin, was established in 1984 by Randy Goss, and while the times have changed, the level of quality and service provided by the dealership hasn’t. Randy and his staff have a combined 60 years of experience in the industry and are dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. From vehicle sales to repairs to preventative maintenance, Awesome Auto Sales & Salvage does it all. With a friendly staff and loyal customers, the team at Awesome Auto Sales & Salvage goes above and beyond, earning the business two straight Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/awesome-auto-sales-salvage-Mondovi-WI.
Gary’s Car Craft in Orange Park, Florida, has been a trusted provider of automotive services for a decade. The highly trained technicians are equipped to handle a wide range of automotive needs from routine maintenance to major repairs, with a specialty in European and Asian automotive repair. Gary’s Car Craft is dedicated to providing the best possible care for customers’ vehicles, understanding that a reliable car is essential for safety and peace of mind. The team utilizes the latest diagnostic tools and technology to ensure any issues are accurately identified and effectively resolved with the ultimate goal of keeping customers’ cars in top condition. This commitment has led to 10 consecutive Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit the Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/GARYS-CAR-CRAFT-ORANGE-PARK-FL.
In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
