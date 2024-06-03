Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 03, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 3, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the

service of former member Honorable  James R. Roebuck.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

               An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the Department

of Labor & Industry regarding the Office of Voational rehabilitation 2023 Annual Report

               A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law

for Pennsylvania State University for the Fiscal Year commencing on July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023

               A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law

for the University of Pittsburgh for the Fiscal Year 2023

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 497

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 451     Labor And Industry

HR 452     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 453     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 454     State Government

HR 455     Children And Youth

HR 456     Judiciary

HR 457     Judiciary

HR 458     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 459     State Government

                   

HB 2320   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2321   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2322   Labor And Industry

HB 2323   Transportation

HB 2338   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2339   Health

HB 2340   Judiciary

HB 2341   Transportation

HB 2342   Judiciary

HB 2343   Labor And Industry

HB 2344   Health

HB 2345   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2346   Labor And Industry

HB 2347   Transportation

HB 2348   Housing And Community Development

HB 2349   Transportation

HB 2350   Transportation

HB 2353   State Government

HB 2354   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2355   Judiciary

HB 2356   Labor And Industry

HB 2357   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2359   Commerce

HB 2360   Labor And Industry

HB 2361   Housing And Community Development

HB 2363   Health

HB 2364   Transportation

HB 2365   State Government

HB 2366   Labor And Industry

HB 2367   Transportation

HB 2368   Health

HB 2369   State Government

HB 2370   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 851        To Appropriations

HB 1367      To Appropriations

HB 1867      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 998         From Judiciary to Transportation

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 445        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 339        From State Government as Committed

HR 398        From State Government as Committed

HR 422        From State Government as Committed

HR 438        From State Government as Committed

HR 439        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 245        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2309      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2310      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2354      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2357      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2233      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2251      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 755        From Education as Amended

HB 1084      From Education as Amended

HB 1685      From Education as Amended

HB 1990      From Education as Amended

HB 2185      From Education as Amended

HB 1754      From Insurance as Amended

HB 82           From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1509      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2197      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1261      From State Government as Committed

HB 1630      From State Government as Amended

HB 2216      From State Government as Committed

HB 2308      From State Government as Committed

 

SB 1018       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739         From Insurance as Amended

SB 1092       From Insurance as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1064

HB 1839

HB 2234

 

SB 126

SB 943

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 337

A Resolution designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.           

201-0

HR 402

A Resolution designating May 20, 2024, as "Rescue Dog Day" in Pennsylvania.       

201-0

HR 417

A Resolution designating June 8, 2024, as "Marian Anderson Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-2

HR 419

A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 444

A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Bike Month," the week of May 13 through 19, 2024, as "Bike to Work Week" and May 17, 2024, as "Bike to Work Day" in Pennsylvania.

163-39

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 4, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

