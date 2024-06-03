Daily Session Report for Monday, June 03, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 3, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the
service of former member Honorable James R. Roebuck.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
• An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the Department
of Labor & Industry regarding the Office of Voational rehabilitation 2023 Annual Report
• A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law
for Pennsylvania State University for the Fiscal Year commencing on July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023
• A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law
for the University of Pittsburgh for the Fiscal Year 2023
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
SB 497
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 451 Labor And Industry
HR 452 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 453 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 454 State Government
HR 455 Children And Youth
HR 456 Judiciary
HR 457 Judiciary
HR 458 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 459 State Government
HB 2320 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2321 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2322 Labor And Industry
HB 2323 Transportation
HB 2338 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2339 Health
HB 2340 Judiciary
HB 2341 Transportation
HB 2342 Judiciary
HB 2343 Labor And Industry
HB 2344 Health
HB 2345 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2346 Labor And Industry
HB 2347 Transportation
HB 2348 Housing And Community Development
HB 2349 Transportation
HB 2350 Transportation
HB 2353 State Government
HB 2354 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2355 Judiciary
HB 2356 Labor And Industry
HB 2357 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2359 Commerce
HB 2360 Labor And Industry
HB 2361 Housing And Community Development
HB 2363 Health
HB 2364 Transportation
HB 2365 State Government
HB 2366 Labor And Industry
HB 2367 Transportation
HB 2368 Health
HB 2369 State Government
HB 2370 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 851 To Appropriations
HB 1367 To Appropriations
HB 1867 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
SB 998 From Judiciary to Transportation
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 445 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 339 From State Government as Committed
HR 398 From State Government as Committed
HR 422 From State Government as Committed
HR 438 From State Government as Committed
HR 439 From State Government as Committed
HB 245 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2309 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2310 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2354 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2357 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2233 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 755 From Education as Amended
HB 1084 From Education as Amended
HB 1685 From Education as Amended
HB 1990 From Education as Amended
HB 2185 From Education as Amended
HB 1754 From Insurance as Amended
HB 82 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1509 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2197 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1261 From State Government as Committed
HB 1630 From State Government as Amended
HB 2216 From State Government as Committed
HB 2308 From State Government as Committed
SB 1018 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 739 From Insurance as Amended
SB 1092 From Insurance as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1064
HB 1839
HB 2234
SB 126
SB 943
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-0
|
A Resolution designating May 20, 2024, as "Rescue Dog Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-0
|
A Resolution designating June 8, 2024, as "Marian Anderson Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Bike Month," the week of May 13 through 19, 2024, as "Bike to Work Week" and May 17, 2024, as "Bike to Work Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
163-39
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.