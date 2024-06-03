Daily Session Report for Monday, June 03, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 3, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the

service of former member Honorable James R. Roebuck.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

• An annual report as required by the Vocational Rehabilitation Act, from the Department

of Labor & Industry regarding the Office of Voational rehabilitation 2023 Annual Report

• A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law

for Pennsylvania State University for the Fiscal Year commencing on July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023

• A report filed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 15 of the Right-to-Know law

for the University of Pittsburgh for the Fiscal Year 2023

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

SB 497

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 451 Labor And Industry

HR 452 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 453 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 454 State Government

HR 455 Children And Youth

HR 456 Judiciary

HR 457 Judiciary

HR 458 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 459 State Government

HB 2320 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2321 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2322 Labor And Industry

HB 2323 Transportation

HB 2338 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2339 Health

HB 2340 Judiciary

HB 2341 Transportation

HB 2342 Judiciary

HB 2343 Labor And Industry

HB 2344 Health

HB 2345 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2346 Labor And Industry

HB 2347 Transportation

HB 2348 Housing And Community Development

HB 2349 Transportation

HB 2350 Transportation

HB 2353 State Government

HB 2354 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2355 Judiciary

HB 2356 Labor And Industry

HB 2357 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2359 Commerce

HB 2360 Labor And Industry

HB 2361 Housing And Community Development

HB 2363 Health

HB 2364 Transportation

HB 2365 State Government

HB 2366 Labor And Industry

HB 2367 Transportation

HB 2368 Health

HB 2369 State Government

HB 2370 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 851 To Appropriations

HB 1367 To Appropriations

HB 1867 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

SB 998 From Judiciary to Transportation

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 445 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 339 From State Government as Committed

HR 398 From State Government as Committed

HR 422 From State Government as Committed

HR 438 From State Government as Committed

HR 439 From State Government as Committed

HB 245 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2309 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2310 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2354 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2357 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2233 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2251 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 755 From Education as Amended

HB 1084 From Education as Amended

HB 1685 From Education as Amended

HB 1990 From Education as Amended

HB 2185 From Education as Amended

HB 1754 From Insurance as Amended

HB 82 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1509 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2197 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1261 From State Government as Committed

HB 1630 From State Government as Amended

HB 2216 From State Government as Committed

HB 2308 From State Government as Committed

SB 1018 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739 From Insurance as Amended

SB 1092 From Insurance as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1064

HB 1839

HB 2234

SB 126

SB 943

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 337 A Resolution designating the week of May 19 through 25, 2024, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-0 HR 402 A Resolution designating May 20, 2024, as "Rescue Dog Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-0 HR 417 A Resolution designating June 8, 2024, as "Marian Anderson Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 419 A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 444 A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Bike Month," the week of May 13 through 19, 2024, as "Bike to Work Week" and May 17, 2024, as "Bike to Work Day" in Pennsylvania. 163-39

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.