Pulse of the City News Honors Swimming Pool Contractors for Outstanding Customer Service
Three swimming pool contractors have all earned multiple Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them! ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the recent nominees for Pulse of the City News’ Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award are three swimming pool contractors that all earned consecutive awards in 2024. The annual award honors contractors and construction companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.
Fountain Blue Pools, Inc. in West Palm Beach is one of the largest full-service swimming pool companies in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. In business for nearly three decades, the company offers everything from pool design and construction to renovations, repairs and weekly maintenance. One look at the company’s vision and mission statements and it’s evident how it has earned 13 consecutive Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction. Clients’ needs are always placed above all else, and as Fountain Blue Pools continues to grow, it is dedicated to maintaining the small, family-run feel and relationships that it has established. Every day, Fountain Blue Pools delivers on its goals, which include providing an exceptional level of service to customers while developing close and mutually beneficial partnerships with suppliers, offering rewarding and satisfying careers for employees, and making a worthwhile contribution to the region and its environment. For more information, visit https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Fountain-Blue-Pools-Service-Inc-West-Palm-Beach-FL.
With more than 30 years of experience in building quality pools, Clearwater Pools & Spas in Natchitoches, Louisiana, has earned two consecutive Pulse Awards. The locally owned company prides itself on making clients’ relaxation dreams come true. They can make your dream backyard come to life with a full line of in-ground swimming pools (including gunite, rock formation and fiberglass pools) as well as pergolas, custom spas and outdoor kitchens. Owner Mike Webb helps make clients’ visions come to life and is there at every step in the project. For more information, visit Clearwater Pools & Spas’ Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/clearwater-pools-and-spas-Natchitoches-LA.
Splash Swimming Pools, Inc. in Liberty Township, Ohio, has been serving the nearby communities since 1993. Locally owned and operated, the company is committed to providing the best value to its customers with quality products and services at competitive prices. The team at Splash Swimming Pools recognizes that a pool is a large investment, so they guarantee professional and reliable service at every step in the process. For the best in repairs, the company carries original equipment manufacturer parts, but can also help match a customer’s pool with industry-leading, energy-efficient equipment if needed to save time and money. In addition, its equipment is guaranteed with the best warranties in the business. For its dedication to customers over the years, Splash Swimming Pools has received seven Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/splash-swimming-pools-inc-Liberty-Township-OH.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext.
email us here